          PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi in Japan Open final; Gukesh, Arjun in action at Chennai GM: Indian Sports LIVE, July 19

          How Foo Yeen / Getty Images
          • ESPN staffJul 19, 2026, 01:30 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of July meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on July 19, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Badminton: PV Sindhu takes on Akane Yamaguchi in the Japan Open final

          • Chess: The Chennai Grand Masters is underway with D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, and Nihal Sarin in action

          • Table Tennis: Ultimate Table Tennis is underway in Goa

          What happened yesterday?

          • Badminton: PV Sindhu reaches Japan Open final

          • Football: Mumbai City appoint Manolo Marquez as their head coach

          • Squash: Anahat Singh given top seed at World Junior Championship

          • Chess: Arjun beats Niemann, Gukesh draws with Andreikin at Chennai Grand Masters

          • Chess: Rathanvel seals 99th GM title as India closes in on Grandmaster century

          • Commonwealth Games: IOA ensures woman support staff for minor para cyclist

          • Table tennis: Manika seals Ahmedabad's win over Pune in UTT

          • Commonwealth Games: Mirabai, Lovlina to be flag and baton bearers at CWG opening ceremony