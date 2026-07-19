PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi in Japan Open final; Gukesh, Arjun in action at Chennai GM: Indian Sports LIVE, July 19

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of July meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on July 19, 2026.
What's on today?
Badminton: PV Sindhu takes on Akane Yamaguchi in the Japan Open final
Chess: The Chennai Grand Masters is underway with D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, and Nihal Sarin in action
Table Tennis: Ultimate Table Tennis is underway in Goa
What happened yesterday?
Badminton: PV Sindhu reaches Japan Open final
Football: Mumbai City appoint Manolo Marquez as their head coach
Squash: Anahat Singh given top seed at World Junior Championship
Chess: Arjun beats Niemann, Gukesh draws with Andreikin at Chennai Grand Masters
Chess: Rathanvel seals 99th GM title as India closes in on Grandmaster century
Commonwealth Games: IOA ensures woman support staff for minor para cyclist
Table tennis: Manika seals Ahmedabad's win over Pune in UTT
Commonwealth Games: Mirabai, Lovlina to be flag and baton bearers at CWG opening ceremony