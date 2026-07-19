2026 World Cup Moment of the Day: The absurd beauty of bronze - Bellingham seals wild game with stunner

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup third-place playoff match resulted in an absolute goal-fest as England walked away with the bronze medal after a 6-4 win over France.

While Bukayo Saka (hat trick) and Kylian Mbappé (surpassing Lionel Messi with 22 WC goals all-time) grabbed headlines, the moment of Day 32 of the World Cup came at the very end, with Jude Bellingham scoring after an amazing solo run.

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There's an absurd beauty to the World Cup's third-place playoff that makes it a compelling watch. It's two heartbroken teams facing each other days after said act of heart breaking, both of whom usually start the match thinking 'nobody cares, why are we here' and end up playing all-out attacking football because... well, not everyone gets to finish third at a World Cup.

This curious nature of the game was made clear throughout the 2026 edition's third-place playoff, where England took on France. It was evident when a Didier Deschamps France side conceded four (!) in the first half, when Kylian Mbappé turned it on to narrow the deficit to one with a brace and an assist, when Bukayo Saka got his hattrick with an 87th minute penalty, when Mr. Ballon d'Or Ousmane Dembélé made it a one-goal game again, in the 96th minute. For all the world, it looked like the match no wanted to play was going to go to Extra Time. 'Surely', you thought as the goals kept slamming in, 'the French would make it 5-5 before time ran out.'

Then came the moment that truly underlined the absurdity, and the beauty, of this match more than any other.

Jared C. Tilton - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

It started, as with most good things in this match, at the other end. A rampaging Adrien Rabiot (no, really) was dispossessed near the byline inside the English box and instead of hoicking it aimlessly upfield, Reece James picked out Saka with his clearance. Under high pressure from Lucas Digne, Saka didn't bother with a controlling touch, instead first-timing it diagonally up towards the centre circle. Ollie Watkins, also tightly marked, held off big Dayot Upamecano brilliantly before rolling him and, off balance, poking it forward for Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham latched onto it and ran. Like a boulder hurtling down a mountain, a Bellingham run looks awkward and unintentional but is just about as irresistible -- like there's some gravitational force pulling him forward, and he's just going along for the ride. He'd tried a couple of runs soon after coming on only to be blocked out by sheer numbers, but on the break now, there was just Maxence Lacroix in front of him.

The boulder was turning into an avalanche. Impossible to stop.

Carmen Mandato - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

As he neared the French box, a leisurely stepover preceded a sprint into the area, and then came a fake-cross cutback of violent urgency, completely unbalancing Lacroix and allowing Bellingham to continue his dribble across the face of goal. Lacroix did superbly to correct his stance and follow him but the problem he had was that he was no longer exactly in between the Englishman and the French goal.

And that was all the gap Bellingham needed. Another abrupt burst of pace left Lacroix completely in the dust. The burst sideways also meant that French goalkeeper Mike Maignan was taken out of the equation. Then, mid-sprint, mid-goalmouth, Bellingham calmly passed the ball between the now covering Upamecano's legs and into the goal.

A counterattack that started next to the opposite byline, three passes of superb accuracy and urgency, a dribble across half the pitch, a nutmeg of the covering defender for the finish -- it was the perfect goal to cap a wonderful reiteration of just how absurd and beautiful this fixture is, the 6-4 scoreline telling quite the tale.