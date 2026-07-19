All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final: How to watch Limerick vs. Galway, start time, live stream, date, venue, starting teams, list of winners

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It has been 21 years since Galway beat Limerick in a championship match. Getty

Limerick face Galway in the 2026 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final.

Limerick, the Munster champions, are favourites to claim a 13th title after overcoming Clare in the last four. Galway, the Leinster champions, have already caused an upset by beating Cork in their semifinal.

The final will be contested between two sides outside of the most successful three -- Kilkenny, Cork and Tipperary -- and is the fourth time that Limerick and Galway have met in this match. Limerick won their most recent final, in 2018, but Galway won the first two. It has been 21 years since Galway beat Limerick in a championship match.

Date, venue, start time of 2026 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final

Limerick face Galway on Sunday July 19 in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

The match begins at 3.30 p.m.

How to watch 2026 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final

In Ireland, you can watch via RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player.

In the UK, you can watch via BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Limerick and Galway will contest the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final. Getty

Limerick vs. Galway starting teams

Limerick: Nickie Quaid; Sean Finn, Mike Casey, Barry Nash; Diarmaid Byrnes, Will O'Donoghue, Kyle Hayes; Adam English, Cian Lynch; Gearoid Hegarty, Aidan O'Connor, Cathal O'Neill; Aaron Gillane, Shane O'Brien, Peter Casey.

Subs: Colin Ryan, Colin Coughlan, Fintan Fitzgerald, Matthew Fitzgerald, Hugh Flanagan, Ethan Hurley, Darragh Langan, Dan Morrissey, Tom Morrissey, Darragh O'Donovan, David Reidy.

Galway: Darrach Fahy; Joshua Ryan, Cillian Trayers, Darren Morrissey; Padraic Mannion, Daithi Burke, Ronan Glennon; Tiernan Killeen, Gavin Lee; Tom Monaghan, Cathal Mannion, Darragh Neary; Conor Whelan, Jason Rabbitte, Aaron Niland.

Subs: Eanna Murphy, Shane Morgan, Fintan Burke, Cian Daniels, Cianan Fahy, Conor Cooney, John Fleming, Seán Linnane, Cillian Whelan, Colm Molloy, Brian Concannon.

Significantly, Limerick captain Cian Lynch is back from the start after an injury worry in the semifinal against Clare. He replaces Darragh O'Donovan.

Galway manager Micheál Donoghue has opted for an unchanged line-up meaning Rory Burke, who scored four goals in the Leinster championship, misses out.

Who will referee the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final?

Colm Lyons of Cork will be the referee.

He has already refereed Limerick vs. Tipperary in the Munster Championship, and Galway vs. Dublin and Galway vs. Kilkenny in the Leinster Championship.

Stand By Referee: James Owens (Wexford)

Line Umpire: ​​Chris Mooney (Dublin)

Sideline Official:​ Niall Malone (Clare)

Score Umpires: Ciaran Hanley, Jim McEvoy, Philip Mackey, and Finian Mullane.

Hawkeye Official: David Grogan (Tipperary)

List of winners of All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship

Kilkenny -- 36

Cork -- 30

Tipperary -- 29

Limerick -- 12

Dublin -- 6

Wexford -- 6

Clare -- 5

Galway -- 5

Offaly -- 4

Waterford -- 2

Kerry -- 1

Laois -- 1

London -- 1