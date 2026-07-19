WWE SummerSlam: How to watch in UK, TV channel, live stream, dates, start times, matches, Night 1 and Night 2 schedule

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Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar will meet inside Hell in a Cell. Getty

WWE SummerSlam, one of the most high-stakes events of the calendar, is soon upon us.

SummerSlam returns in 2026 as a two-night event packed with key title matches and scores to be settled. You can expect to see the biggest names in WWE appear across the extravaganza.

The face of SummerSlam changed when CM Punk made a shock comeback in his home city of Chicago to claim the Undisputed Championship from Sami Zayn. He will put his belt on the line against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.

Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi will also settle their feud in a Hell in a Cell Match, while Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins collide for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Here's everything that UK fans need to know about WWE SummerSlam 2026.

When is WWE SummerSlam 2026, what is the start time?

The two-night event takes place on Saturday August 1 and Sunday August 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Each night will begin at 11 p.m. BST which means they will run into the early hours of the following day.

How to watch WWE SummerSlam 2026 in the UK

CM Punk will put his gold on the line against Cody Rhodes. WWE/Getty Images

UK fans can watch both nights of SummerSlam on Netflix. It is available as part of a standard Netflix subscription. If you can't handle the late night, it will be available (without spoilers on the homepage) to watch afterwards on Netflix!

In the U.S., ESPN will broadcast WWE SummerSlam.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 matches, schedule