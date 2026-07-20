2026 FIFA World Cup Diary: Our reporter watched every minute, every game. Here's how he did it

Open Extended Reactions

34 days, 104 matches, 308 goals. And 34 sleepless nights. Anirudh Menon watched every single match of the World Cup (sometimes two matches on two screens), staying up through the night and working through the day. It was tough going but, as he says, also a privilege. He shares his experience here.

*****

Matchday One

Mexico 2-0 South Africa

A magnificent Azteca, Raúl Jiménez's tears of joy, three red cards. The match reminds me... there is nothing like the World Cup, no matter what the suits do.

South Korea 2-1 Czechia

Son Heung-Min watch! South Korea playing some neat stuff. The World Cup is coming along nicely.

Canada 1-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina

A first dip into the caffeine (because this is not a match of any kind of quality), that is going to take over my life (because what are 2.30 am kickoffs?). A strong coffee decoction, with ice cream - because I'm not an animal.

United States 4-1 Paraguay

A nap before kickoff (last small nap for a long while, this) and I wake up to... What? Who? What's happening now? Are the USA football team good now?

Qatar 1-1 Switzerland

The laughs this game provides - what should have been 10-0 to the Swiss ends 1-1. No need for caffeine on this one.

Brazil 1-1 Morocco

I can hear the kids ask - why do you old people hype up Brazil? I look to Vinícius for the answer: he gives it, even if that does little to convince anyone about Brazil.

Haiti 0-1 Scotland

The excitement pre-match about Don Scott McTominay dissipates in about half an hour as the match settles into a scrap-fest of the worst kind. Sigh.

Australia 2-0 Türkiye

Two hours spent shouting at the screen: 'Stop lumping it up to your 173cm striker when his markers are 198cm, 194cm and 190cm'. Goodness.

Germany 7-1 Curacao

Hate ad hydration breaks. This isn't basketball, just play on. At least that's what Curacao would have wished for when they went in 1-1 at the first of those breaks.

Netherlands 2-2 Japan

A proper tactical battle that's also that rare thing: fun to watch. 4-3-3 (fast, forward thinking) vs 3-4-2-1 (direct, relentless) and four goals equally shared. What's not to like?

Ivory Coast 1-0 Ecuador

Proper middleweight clash at the crack of dawn (here in India, of course). And a lovely Amad finish at the end. Love it.

Sweden 5-1 Tunisia

Who doesn't celebrate an opener in the World Cup? Yasin Ayari -- who has a Tunisian father -- that's who. This tournament never fails to throw up surprise after interesting surprise.

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Spain 0-0 Cape Verde

A goalkeeper who only turned professional at 25 keeping the champions of Europe at bay at age 40. Seriously, how can you not love this tournament? Vozinha, already a cult hero.

Belgium 1-1 Egypt

This Belgium team is the reason coffee was invented. Highlight of the game: Romelu Lukaku jogs on as a late sub, jogs forward to force an own goal, jogs back for the hydration break and looks done with this football lark (all inside a minute or so).

Saudi Arabia 1-1 Uruguay

If Belgium wanted to lull you into a mild drowse, Uruguay want you to go into hibernation. A Marcelo Bielsa side putting people to sleep... I can't even.

The soul is loving the football, the body not so much. It's all a bit confusing: what is day time? Why is time itself? Who sleeps from 3 pm to 9 pm? (Me, apparently)

Iran 2-2 New Zealand

End-to-end, great goals, everyone running all the time. If only Iran could now get some rest and not fly out right after the match...

Bless the soul, what a game of football. Thank you!

France 3-1 Senegal

His first game of this edition, and it takes till the second half for Kylian Mbappé to underline a fact that has carried over across two previous World Cups - ain't nothing like WorldCupMbappe™

Iraq 1-4 Norway

Does Erling Haaland not feel nerves? How boring to just keep scoring.

Argentina 3-0 Algeria

Messi. Messi. Messi.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Austria 3-1 Jordan

Still stuck in Messi hangover, this game kind of drifted by in the periphery (the scoreline did flatter Austria, though)

Portugal 1-1 Congo DR

Spent 90 minutes (++, because hydration breaks, yaay!) wondering why exactly Cristiano Ronaldo was still starting for this Portugal team.

England 4-2 Croatia

As the mind wrapped around accepting just how old Luka Modric looked (and played), Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham did the job.

Ghana 1-0 Panama

Looks like Panama have come into this tournament sharing a philosophy with Haiti: 'win hearts, not games.' Now, where was that coffee again.

Uzbekistan 1-3 Colombia

After the stale nonsense of the first three games of the day, this was much needed: Colombia playing some fine total futbol - with right back/wing forward/striker Daniel Muñoz at the heart of it. And Uzbekistan fighting hard. More of this, please.

Colombia's fun distracts from just how odd the sleep schedule has become. WhatsApp groups are ignored. Friends message just to check if I'm still sane. The Mrs. knows I'm not.

Matchday Two

Czechia 1-1 South Africa

A real-time demonstration of the term: a game of two halves. At least it keeps MD 3 interesting for this group.

Switzerland 4-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

You could have woken up for the fourth quarter and missed nothing. But we do get a first proper glimpse of how Johan Manzambi can make even a Swiss football team exciting to watch.

Canada 6-0 Qatar

'Ouch!' Six goals conceded, two sent off... and I'm sitting here wondering how my country couldn't even qualify for a tournament (Asian Cup) that this Qatar are the two-time defending champions of.

Mexico 1-0 South Korea

Any excitement about Son Heung-Min watch has dissipated into thin air. The only thing exciting about South Korea right now is their players vs journalists saga.

United States 2-0 Australia

USA scored early after Australia changed a winning formula for whatever reason, and that was that really.

Türkiye 0-1 Paraguay

If I drank one shot of coffee for every shot Türkiye took at goal and didn't score, you wouldn't be reading this.

A Matías Galarza thunderbolt, a first ever sending off for "talking while covering the mouth amid confrontation" (first half, Miguel Almirón), and 32 shots for Türkiye without a goal. Sensational.

Scotland 0-1 Morocco

Ismael Saibari scored in the second minute (3.35ish am here), and we should all have gone to sleep immediately.

Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP via Getty Images

Brazil 3-0 Haiti

What did anyone expect, really? Matheus Cunha replaced Igor Thiago up top and Brazil Brazil-ed just enough to win easily.

Netherlands 5-1 Sweden

Not often a team loses 1-5 right after winning 5-1, but hello, Sweden. The Dutch really are so much fun...

As I switch off my laptop after shift later that afternoon, the joints creaking (mine, not the laptop), a realization strikes: what an extraordinary privilege it is to be able to close yourself to the world and immerse yourself completely in a football tournament.

Germany 2-1 Ivory Coast

'22 men kick the ball around for 90 minutes, and in the end the Germans win'. Cracking watch, though.

Ecuador 0-0 Curacao

Fascinating match between a goalkeeper who wouldn't be beat (Eloy Room set a new World Cup record 15 saves) and a forward line that looked allergic to goalscoring. A World Cup Group Stage classic.

Tunisia 0-4 Japan

Herve Renard came to the World Cup to look all handsome and watch his latest side get ripped apart by Japan. Welcome, Monsieur.

Spain 4-0 Saudi Arabia

"For me it's easier to score goals in Spain, in La Liga... than score in Saudi" (C. Ronaldo, if you were wondering).

Belgium 0-0 Iran

Spent much of the match wondering about the shambolic treatment of the Iran team by main co-hosts USA and how no one else is standing up for them, and the rest of the match marvelling at how shepherd-turned-homeless-boy-turned-superstar Alireza Beiranvand had kept it at 0-0.

AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea

New Zealand 1-3 Egypt

Every other minute went in thanking Hossam Hassan silently for doing the impossible - make Egypt fun again (like their Africa-conquering attacking sides of the 90s and early 00s).

Uruguay 2-2 Cape Verde

Go 1-0 up against a South American giant, go 1-2 down, draw level 2-2 with an outrageous attempt. How can you not fall in love with Cape Verde?

Argentina 2-0 Austria

Leo Messi did Leo Messi things (missed a pen, scored two goals, became the outright top scorer in World Cup history). As you were.

France 3-0 Iraq

The things you learn at 3.30 in the morning, eh? FIFA, or rather the US federal agency in charge of these things (NOAA) doesn't allow for matches halted for lightning strikes to restart until there are no further lightning strikes detected within that eight-mile radius of the venue for a full 30 minutes.

This means I must get the mobile set up for my first simultaneous watch of the tournament.

Norway 3-2 Senegal

While Mbappe Mbappe-d along on my mobile, Erling Haaland went full Erling Haaland on the television screen, before Norway somehow kept a late Senegal push at bay.

Zee5 had me properly worried for a moment there: they were discovering the SOP for simultaneous telecast on the fly today.

Jordan 1-2 Algeria

After the drama of the lightning strikes and Haaland vs Senegal, this match kind of just glided along on the periphery, exciting as it was on its own.

Portugal 5-0 Uzbekistan

"I am back," shouted Ronaldo after a brace. Spoiler alert...

England 0-0 Ghana

How on earth did everyone in officialdom miss that Ezri Konsa tackle on Prince Adu? I say tackle, I mean flying Muay Thai attack.

Panama 0-1 Croatia

I'm telling you, if the house of Dalic (Zlatko, Croatia manager) had a sigil, it would have a goal-net on the crest with the words 'JUST DO ENOUGH' written above it.

I once again question this absurd need to watch every match. What was even the point of the last two? How much coffee is there in the world to make the pain go away?

Colombia 1-0 Congo DR

Colombia are one of the best teams to watch this tournament even if they can't score much, and Lionel Mpasi's one-man attempt to keep them at bay makes for a fun watch.

And once again, thank you Colombia.

Matchday Three - the simultaneous kickoffs (two-at-a-time)

Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-1 Qatar

I'm down to regular coffee now after I've been reminded that ice cream and my age don't mix well. Which means I struggle through this match as much as Akram Afif.

Switzerland 2-1 Canada

Thank the powers that be that Manzambi plays for Switzerland.

Morocco 4-2 Haiti

An already eliminated Haiti won me over yet again with their bold attacking, while Morocco quietly flexed their muscle in the second half to pull away. Cracking watch.

Scotland 0-3 Brazil

The Don McTominay watch ends in miserable failure as Brazil tease us old romantics by taking a leaf out of the golden days and playing a palpably inferior team off the park.

Czechia 0-3 Mexico

The goals are great; the vibes are greater. Viva Mexico.

South Africa 1-0 South Korea

South Africa run rings around South Korea -- can't wait to see what the Korean press have to say.

Curacao 0-2 Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast barely stepped out of second gear, and we could focus most of our attention on the other match where...

Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images

Ecuador 2-1 Germany

...an Ecuador side who couldn't score once against Eloy Room, score twice against Manuel Neuer to qualify for the KO. #JustEcuadorThings.

It's the celebrations -- especially their coach taking off, golden locks flying, to hug his wife in the stands -- that really catch the eye.

Japan 1-1 Sweden

The goals (Daizen Maeda and Anthony Elanga) are great, but this match could have been an email.

Tunisia 1-3 Netherlands

The other dawn kickoff doesn't help the drowsiness - the Dutch played for about ten minutes and saw off the rest on autopilot.

Paraguay 0-0 Australia

Zzzzzzzzzzzz. What, wait, this match happened? If this was the only match played at this time, I would have slept off on the job. (Sorry, boss).

Türkiye 3-2 USA

But I didn't (taking back that 'sorry', boss) because this infuriating Türkiye team shows us all glimpses of what could have been.

Four matches a night were tough enough for the body and mind. SIX MATCHES? The brain's screaming for a release.

Norway 1-4 France

After having looked forward to Haaland vs Mbappe all day (all week, all pre-World Cup, really), to see the big Norwegian rest on the bench along with everyone else as France plastered the Norway B team... Sigh.

Senegal 5-0 Iraq

A much better watch (unless you're Iraqi) as Senegal smash in shots with the sole intent of testing the tensile strength of the nets in goal.

Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Cape Verde 0-0 Saudi Arabia

One of the all-time great 0-0s for what it meant at the end: Cape Verde through to the knockouts on debut. The sight of them all huddled around the fan waiting to see how Spain Uruguay ended, and exploding in joy at the end is exactly why sleep is so overrated during World Cup time.

Spain 1-0 Uruguay

A game that might as well have not happened for all the good it did to us, or Nico Williams' ankles.

Egypt 1-1 Iran

This drains me. To see Iran concede a soft goal, miss a penalty, equalise, hit the crossbar, have a goal disallowed for a toe offside, hit the crossbar again... wow. As the match wore on, the Iranian players' pain became a tangible thing.

New Zealand 1-5 Belgium

Playing out on the periphery of the Iran match, the mind registers that Belgium have finally come to the party.

Croatia 2-1 Ghana

JUST. DO. ENOUGH. My admiration for Dalic is real, and grudging.

Panama 0-2 England

Dull and duller, both kicking off at 2.30 AM India time. Why am I doing this to myself, again?

I don't remember what a sunset looks like. Or how to have a normal conversation with another person. I miss having dinner when normal people have it.

Colombia 0-0 Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo is not "back". Colombia still can't hit a barn door from five yards. What a combo.

Congo DR 3-1 Uzbekistan

As goal-tastic a match as the other wasn't, watching Congo DR dig deep to mount a comeback and win in dramatic fashion is more than enough compensation for sleep lost.

Jordan 1-3 Argentina

Waiting for Messi to come on and score, before turning all attention to the other match...

Algeria 3-3 Austria

...which looks to be heading to a stale draw that worked well for both parties, before Riyad Mahrez scores in the 93rd minute. Cue, pandemonium and one of the greatest finishes to a World Cup Group Stage ever. Wowzers.

Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

As everyone celebrates the end of the group stages, a strange sadness creeps in for me. The sheer breadth of this phase of the Cup was exhausting... but beautiful. Iran's travails don't help the mood.

KNOCKOUTS

Round of 32

South Africa 0-1 Canada

It's not a classic. A good, good goal to win it, though.

Brazil 2-1 Japan

Just as the mind starts wrapping around the impossibility of a World Cup round of 16 without Brazil, the men in yellow amp it up. Superb watch, this.

Germany 1(3)-(4)1 Paraguay

One of the all-time great shocks: not just that it's Paraguay and their Copa Libertadores defending that beats Germany, but the fact that Germany lose a competitive penalty shootout... wow. A classic.

Netherlands 1(2)-(3)1 Morocco

Remember how I said the Netherlands were a fun watch? As every minute passes here, I rescind that harder. The Dutch play for penalties against one of the modern penalty shootout greats in Yassine Bounou... and get exactly what's coming.

Ivory Coast 1-2 Norway

A live-action reminder that Haaland scores even when Haaland doesn't want to. That Amad goal, though... deserved to be more than just a consolation.

France 3-0 Sweden

Mbappe turns up. Au revoir, Sweden.

Mexico 2-0 Ecuador

An hour spent screaming at a television hoping professionals (Ecuador) remember what the score is. Am I watching Ruben Amorim's Manchester United all over again? What is this nightmare?

England 2-1 Congo DR

One of the great 'almost' results. Congo DR gave England a scare-and-a-half. What would they do without Harry Kane, eh?

Belgium players celebrate after scoring the winning goal against Senegal in the World Cup round of 32. Getty Images

Belgium 3-2 Senegal

How? Just, how? 85 minutes in, 2-0 lead, comfortable as anyone I've seen all World Cup... and Senegal go and implode to a half-fit Lukaku and a suddenly up-for-it Youri Tielemans.

United States 2-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina

Routine. Standard. Two goals, one red card, USA move on.

I'm still struggling to wrap my head around that Senegal implosion, meanwhile.

Spain 3-0 Austria

Does anyone realise Austria would have lost by the same margin if they'd forfeited the game? Might as well have for all the bother they (didn't) caused Unai Simón.

The mind asks 'why are these knockouts not ending?' before remembering that as many teams as took part in the last edition are in the KOs this time around. Love this expanded cup. But also hate it.

Portugal 2-1 Croatia

A second half that will go down in folklore: veterans star, Portugal show a glimpse of non-Ronaldo life, a loose strand of hair determines the result. A right proper World Cup thriller.

Ronaldo lives to fight another day.

Getty

Switzerland 2-0 Algeria

Is this why you played out that draw vs Austria, Algeria? For this?

Australia 1(2)-(4)1 Egypt

Left wondering why Australia subbed their in-form keeper out ahead of the shootout and then sent an 18-year-old centre back to take a pen.

Argentina 3-2 Cape Verde

Who really won this match? Why does a match even need a winner? Oh, Cape Verde, stealers of hearts and ignitors of dreams. What an addition to the World Cup you've been.

Messi lives to fight another day.

Colombia 1-0 Ghana

Imagine my shock as a Carlos Queiroz team fails to register a shot on target in a knockout match after conceding early. Gasp!

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is making his debut for India in the evening it seems. Unmissable. But after struggling through that Queiroz masterclass and finishing up shift... where's my pillow?

Round of 16

Canada 0-3 Morocco

"We were better than Morocco," said Canada coach Jesse Marsch after the match.

They were not.

Paraguay 0-1 France

Kylian Mbappe summed it up perfectly: "If we have to dig our hands through sh**, we'll dig our hands through sh**."

NicolÃ² Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Brazil 1-2 Norway

Haaland is irresistible. Two (half) chances, two goals and Norway have pulled off a stunning upset. Meanwhile, Neymar fighting with the Norwegian goalkeeper at the end just about summed up his, and Brazil's World Cup -- much ado about nothing.

Mexico 2-3 England

An absolute all-timer of a pre-quarter. It had everything: tension, goals, a red card, last-ditch challenges, bodies and heads being thrown at everything in the box. This is the kind of drama this tournament pulls off better than any other.

We're well past the needing caffeine-to-stay-up stage of the World Cup.

Portugal 0-1 Spain

As I struggle to comprehend how Ronaldo lasted the 90, Mikel Merino pops up in the 91st to show how a goal should be scored. And saves us all from 30 more minutes of this Iberian-paint-drying competition.

WHERE IS THAT COFFEE?

USA 1-4 Belgium

Pre-match was dominated by the ridiculousness of the suspension of Folarin Balogun's, er, suspension. The match itself saw Belgium giving USA a footballing lesson, while doing a Donald Trump imitation dance to celebrate it. Ah, football. Best sport in the world.

Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Argentina 3-2 Egypt

Drama. Controversy. Egypt balling. Messi locking in for five minutes and changing everything. Tension. Contentious (but correct) decisions. More drama. This is what the World Cup is all about.

Switzerland 0(4)-(3)0 Colombia

Where did you go my fun Colombia team?

Why did I have to like football? Why did I have to become a sports reporter? Why am I not sleeping right now? Don't I know doctors recommend eight hours?

Quarterfinals

France 2-0 Morocco

France have Mbappe. Morocco don't.

Spain 2-1 Belgium

Belgium put up a surprisingly sprightly fight - but Mikel Merino arrives late, again.

Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Norway 1-2 England

Not a classic, but Jude Bellingham shows he's very much the man, as England cut off supply to the Haaland goal-scoring-machine.

Argentina 3-1 Switzerland

Breel Embolo gets a yellow in the exact manner Miguel Almiron got one in the group stages - but since no one watched that (or remembers it), the world explodes in (curious, misplaced) anger.

Meanwhile, Julián Álvarez saves Argentina. Nice change from the usual, that.

Semifinals

France 0-2 Spain

Oh, Spain, you were holding out on us, eh? After boring their way through to the semis, the European champs turn it on, put France on that passing carousel of theirs and send them packing. Brand WorldCupMbappe™ takes a big hit.

Kylian Mbappe and France were no match for Spain in the World Cup semifinal. Juan Luis Diaz/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

England 1-2 Argentina

After taking the lead, England tried a low block defence against the greatest footballer to every play this sport. Plan 'give the ball to Messi and let's see what happens' unfolds exactly how it's always unfolded over the past two decades.

Bronze Playoff

France 4-6 England

An absurd scoreline with absurd goals (the tenth most of all) to settle what is really an absurd concept. Perfect.

Final

Spain 1-0 Argentina

Rodri lifts the World Cup trophy after Spain defeated Argentina in the 2026 Final Carl Recine/Getty Images

The culmination of it all, and as cagey as finals usually are (and 2022 wasn't). Argentina tried to take the game deep but Spain were simply too good. One of the great team performances in a final. It was only when Messi teared up that a thought strayed over to what might have been for the other side.

P.S. NO HALFTIME SHOWS IN WORLD CUP FINALS. PLEASE. Atrocious stuff.

It's a bittersweet feeling, this. I'll be resetting the body clock (goodbye 3 PM bedtimes) and getting ready to engage with the mundane dailiness of regular, non-World Cup life... a relief, but it will be missed sorely. It was five and a half weeks of the most intense drama, a period in which politics and propaganda clashed uncomfortably easily with football at times, but one that (and this will always be the suits' great escape hatch) will live on forever for the brilliance of the sport played. For Cape Verde who taught us to dream, for the unsung goalkeepers who showed us everyone matters, for the teams that fought to the very end, for Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham, for Kylian Mbappe and his records, for Iran's valiance, for Leo Messi and his undisputed GOATness, for Spain and the unstoppable power of the collective.

All memories now; time to focus on what really matters.