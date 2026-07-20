          Gukesh, Arjun in action at Chennai Grand Masters, UTT continues: Indian Sports LIVE, July 20

          D Gukesh. Michal Walusza / Norway Chess 2026
          • ESPN staffJul 20, 2026, 05:09 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of July meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on July 20, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Chess: The Chennai Grand Masters is underway with D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, and Nihal Sarin in action

          • Table Tennis: Ultimate Table Tennis is underway in Goa

          What happened yesterday?

          • Badminton: PV Sindhu wins Japan Open title

          • Chess: Gukesh holds Abdusattorov on day of draws at Chennai GM

          • Wrestling: Kajal bags gold in 76kg, Antim, Neha clinch silver in Budapest Ranking Series

          • Table tennis: Bernie Szocs, Syndrela Das ensure Goa Challengers stay unbeaten

          • Commonwealth Games: Mirabai, Lovlina to be flag and baton bearers at CWG opening ceremony