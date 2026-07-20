Gukesh, Arjun in action at Chennai Grand Masters, UTT continues: Indian Sports LIVE, July 20

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of July meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on July 20, 2026.
What's on today?
Chess: The Chennai Grand Masters is underway with D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, and Nihal Sarin in action
Table Tennis: Ultimate Table Tennis is underway in Goa
What happened yesterday?
Badminton: PV Sindhu wins Japan Open title
Chess: Gukesh holds Abdusattorov on day of draws at Chennai GM
Wrestling: Kajal bags gold in 76kg, Antim, Neha clinch silver in Budapest Ranking Series
Table tennis: Bernie Szocs, Syndrela Das ensure Goa Challengers stay unbeaten
Commonwealth Games: Mirabai, Lovlina to be flag and baton bearers at CWG opening ceremony