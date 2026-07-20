2026 World Cup Moment of the Day: Gol, por favor - Ferran, Spain's prayers answered with World Cup winner

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup came to a thrilling end as Spain defeated Argentina in the final by a 1-0 scoreline to lift the trophy for the second time in their history.

With Lionel Messi and co. stifled, Spain's control came to the fore and it was Ferran Torres' goal in the 106th minute of extra time that was the obvious choice for the final moment of the day for this World Cup.

On his ankles, Ferran Torres has a tattoo: an anchor and a phrase that reads "I refuse to sink". For all the world, though, as the 2026 World Cup started, it looked like he just might.

Coming into the tournament on the back of a pretty barren run for club and country (6 goals in 20 matches since the start of 2026) and guilty of some gilt-edged misses in those games (and in many, many before), he had become a social media meme, one that trolls went after with relentless viciousness.

Sample this: Lamine Yamal is pictured asking Michael Olise: 'Who do you get to play alongside for at your club?' 'Harry Kane.' 'Who do you get to play with for your country?' 'Kylian Mbappé.' When the reverse is asked of Lamine, the meme just posts a picture of Torres. It's crass but gets quick laughs from most everyone and is therefore a successful template... and one that had been embraced by all comers (especially Spain fans) as the World Cup got going.

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When he went goalless from the start against Cape Verde in Spain's opener (along with everyone else, but he started in place of the just-getting-back-from-injury Yamal, and therefore was the easy scapegoat), the teeth really sunk in. At the height of this, came a moment that struck hard: having put the ball in the back of the net against Saudi Arabia in the second match, he'd turned to see the flag raised for offside, and as a lengthy VAR check started, he was seen with his hands folded in front of him, eyes distant and glazed over, muttering to himself, "Let it be a goal, please. Por favor. Gol. Por favor."

At the elite level, there's little time for sympathy, or empathy, but Torres' eyes spoke to you when the final call came through as 'no goal'. He appeared broken, the shivering prayer disappearing as the hair fell over his face and the shoulder slumped to turn him away from the glare of the cameras.

That "I refuse to sink" motto of his was being tested harder than ever before.

The Barcelona forward (winger-turned-striker, really) kept coming on in subsequent matches, mostly in place of five-goal hero Mikel Oyarzabal, and he kept not scoring. A delicious assist to super-sub Mikel Merino in the round of 16 against Portugal gave us another teasing glimpse of just what Torres was capable of, but the overriding thought remained: 'why is Mikel doing your job, Ferran?'

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So when he came on in the final, the scored locked at 0-0 against an Argentina side who had grown tougher and rougher as the match wore on, against a goalkeeper in Emiliano Martínez who had already made the most saves ever by a goalkeeper in a final (10), the trolls were out in full force again. 'Looking for a goal and they bring on Ferran Torres.' Ha.Ha.Ha.

When he headed a cross from Yamal (delivered after a sensational dribble down the right) into Martinez's hands from the edge of the penalty box, it seemed like he and Spain were in for more of the same. Nervous finishing -- chances snapped at or hits rushed into, the desperation for goals taking physical form. Torres flung his head back and looked askance at the sky, at the powers that be. Not quite 'por favor' but close. You'd have forgiven him for thinking only the anchor part of the tattoo held any relevance to what was happening to him.

Except then, the first minute of the second period of extra time happened.

Yamal dribbled forward yet again, drawing the attention of not just the left back but the covering midfielder as well. That freed up Pedro Porro and Yamal immediately poked it back to him for the fullback to swing a delicious ball deep into the far post. Nico Williams peeled away from his marker, and recognizing big Emi Martinez closing him down, nodded it back into the danger area. Where running onto it was Ferran Torres.

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Time froze. With Martinez joined by three Argentine defenders on the line, and a Spanish shirt in between them, it wasn't an easy finish to make - hit it low and surely, it'd get blocked, hit high and the chances of skying it on the volley were rather high. But as Torres raced onto it, he appeared to remember... 'I will not sink.'

Three quick steps to get in position, and he absolutely leathered a volley into the roof of the net. Power immense, technique immaculate. No one was ever going to save that.

As he sprinted away in wild celebration and landed a sensational kick on the corner flag before getting absolutely mobbed by his teammates, disbelief descended on everyone watching. None of it made sense -- Lamine Yamal, who'd not played a minute of football for nearly two months before the World Cup started because of a muscle tear, running amok in Extra Time. Pedro Porro, nearly relegated with Spurs, lifting a superb cross into the box. Nico Williams, he of six goals this past season, he who was almost kicked out of the tournament by a sour Uruguay in the group stages, cushioning it down perfectly. Torres, trolled and memed viciously, connecting so sweetly with his volley -- but in a way, all of it did.

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This was a Spain that was greater than the sum of its part, a Spain carefully moulded a system designed to get the best out of them by manager Luis de la Fuente (many of this team have been coached through the U19 and U21 ranks by this manager over the past decade) and backed by the absolute faith that de la Fuente has had in his wards, regardless of form or fitness or concerns from all those outside the camp. Of course, then, it would be the most doubted of them all who would come up trumps, to lift Spain to their second World Cup trophy.

After the match, Torres would tell the broadcaster, "A huge relief [to score]," he said. "I've been criticised throughout the whole tournament but, as I said before, destiny was written. Thanks to God, he always gives me the strength to continue, and in the end, he grants things to those that most deserve them." Torres had persevered, and he had been rewarded, for sometimes, good things do come to those who keep on keeping on.

Ferran Torres was Spain's hero in the World Cup final on Sunday. Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

The memes are now history, and Torres, historic. He joins one of the most exclusive clubs in world sport, a scorer of the winning goal (single-goal margin) in a World Cup final. It's a list that reads: Angelo Schiavio, Alcides Ghiggia, Helmut Rahn, Gerd Muller, Jorge Burruchaga, Andreas Brehme, Andres Iniesta, Mario Götze, and now, him.

Ferran Torres had refused to sink, and that saw Spain become World Champion again.