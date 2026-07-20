Grading Africa's FIFA World Cup teams, plus one key question for each team going forward

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With the FIFA World Cup in the books after six long weeks, and Spain emerging victorious over Argentina in the final, it's time to reflect on what was an historic tournament for Africa.

A record 10 teams from the continent started the expanded 48-team showpiece, nine of those 10 reached the round of 32, including record-breaking Cape Verde and come-from-behind South Africa.

Here we will grade the teams, and look at one key question each side has left to answer going forward.

Morocco: B

Question: How do they break into the world's top tier?

Morocco reached the World Cup quarterfinals, confirming their run to the semifinals in 2022 was no isolated miracle, but this campaign -- and their elimination by France -- reminded them of the distance still separating them from the global elite.

They matched Brazil and negotiated the Netherlands, but struggled to lay a glove on France in a one-sided Last Eight game in Boston, wholly failing to enact revenge for their semifinal defeat in Qatar.

Morocco boast elite infrastructure, a remarkable diaspora pipeline, high-level technical quality and genuine tournament experience. In Mohamed Ouahbi, they also have a coach who should have the vision and the quality to harness all of Morocco's advantages.

But will it be enough?

The country's ambitions are international, not continental, and their lack of depth was exposed with injuries to the likes of Nayef Aguerd, Abde Ezzalzouli and Ismael Saibari.

Starting a quarter against France with Bilal El Khannouss is clearly inadequate, and Morocco must improve their offensive options to give them more ways of hurting elite sides, and of breaking into the absolute top tier of international football.

play 0:57 Ouahbi: 'Everyone respects Morocco' after knocking the Netherlands out the WC

Senegal: D

Question: What will be the full consequences of their controversial World Cup?

Senegal reached the knockouts for the second consecutive World Cup, but they did so despite losing their opening two games, and were then dumped out when they failed to hold a 2-0 lead against Belgium with four minutes to play.

Their campaign has become more - much more - than just a disappointing football tournament, it's developed into a national controversy encompassing coach Pape Thiaw's contract, catering issues in camp, tensions between players and the technical team, accusations of unprofessionalism within the federation, and chartered flights not arriving in Seattle to take the travelling party back to Dakar.

Thiaw subsequently lost his job -- although the sports ministry are reported to be baulking at the payoff they must now stump up -- while federation president Abdoulaye Fall has sought to undermine the team doctor by suggesting that, with his gynaecology background, he was partly responsible for the team's struggles.

The poor tournament has exposed a rotten core at the heart of the federation, and it appears likely that the government will demand a greater inquest and a deeper structural examination of the organisation.

Senegal -- Africa's champions, according to many -- still possess one of Africa's strongest player pools, but institutional dysfunction risks bringing down a team who had appeared capable of achieving great things once more as they trounced Iraq 5-0 to advance to the knockouts.

play 1:25 Burley brands Belgium 'very lucky' to advance past Senegal

Egypt: A

Question: How much longer do Egypt have Mohamed Salah - and what happens next?

Egypt broke new ground at this tournament, winning their first ever World Cup game and escaping from the group for the first time, before dispatching Australia and setting up an unforgettable Last 16 clash with Argentina.

They then became the neutrals' favourites after a series of refereeing decisions appeared to go against them in their ultimate 3-2 defeat by the eventual finalists.

While Salah didn't score or register an assist in the Pharaohs' last three games, he inspired them against Australia and clearly remains their defining attacking reference.

He'll turn 38 during the next World Cup, and with questions already circling about his international future, Egypt must begin with their succession planning.

While Omar Marmoush's World Cup was a non-event, the emergence of Haissem Hassan has at least hinted at new attacking riches coming through. No one, however, can truly replace the county's first genuinely global footballing superstar.

Mohamed Salah celebrates after helping Egypt beat Australia in the round of 32 at the World Cup. Getty Images

Question: How do Algeria get rid of Vladimir Petkovic?

Not a terrible grade for Algeria, who reached the knockout stages for only the second time in their history after taking four points from their Group J campaign after an opening humbling by Argentina.

However, their limp, low-key exit against Switzerland, in a game that many had expected to have been a close-run contest, has reinforced doubts about head coach Petkovic, whose days at the helm may be numbered.

The Bosnian technician's offish demeanour, perceived tactical conservatism, and lack of connection with the spirit and dynamism of Algerian football, raised skepticism ahead of the tournament, and even the goals scored against Jordan and Austria did little to reassure supporters that he can get the best out of this talented, exciting generation.

Removing him would be expensive and politically uncomfortable - he still has two years to run on his deal - but retaining him risks further underachievement, particularly given the international retirement of talisman Riyad Mahrez.

Reportedly, covetous glances are being sent from Algiers over to Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle, but they have to decide what to do with Petkovic first...

Ghana: B

Question: Who should succeed Carlos Queiroz... if anyone?

Veteran Queiroz deserves credit for restoring pride to Ghanaian football during the World Cup, getting them to the knockouts, and for implementing his recognisable style of play - which was not ineffective - during a short period of time ahead of the tournament.

They defeated Panama and held England to progress, and were unfortunate not to have secured a famous victory against the Three Lions after a series of refereeing decisions went against them.

Queiroz signed a short-term deal, and had appeared set to ride off into the sunset after posting an apparent farewell message in the aftermath of the Colombia defeat, although it hasn't yet been confirmed that he'll leave.

It means the GFA potentially have a double decision to make; to decide whether or not to try and convince the 73-year-old to take on the project long term and, if there is to be no future with Queiroz, to identify a head coach who has the vision, the quality and the capacity to return the Black Stars to the pinnacle of the African game.

There's promise and optimism about the national side once again, they just require coherent long-term leadership.

play 0:31 Leboeuf 'disappointed' with Ghana's performance vs. Colombia

Ivory Coast: B

Question: Can Ivory Coast turn potential into sustained dominance?

Like South Africa, Egypt, and a few others on this list, the Ivory Coast finally ended their World Cup hoodoo by reaching the knockouts, nearly holding Germany, and defeating Ecuador and Curacao in the process.

They matched Norway for much of their Last 32 encounter in Dallas before losing it in the 86th minute, leaving the US with a sense of falling short, but having showcased their exciting new generation to the world.

The Elephants' squad was the youngest in the tournament, with a plethora of options across the park including the likes of Yan Diomande and Christ Inao Oulaï, both of whom sparkled on occasion.

There's no doubt they have the talent to at least win the Africa Cup of Nations in the next cycle, and potentially reach the latter stages of the World Cup, but how do they convert this undoubted promise to become a dominant side?

Previously, the Elephants have been less than the sum of their parts and this side, under Emerse Fae or another coach, must avoid the same fate to establish itself as Africa's next enduring superpower.

play 1:00 Ale Moreno: 'Congo DR will be thinking about what could have been'

DR Congo: B+

Question: Can the Leopards become genuine AFCON contenders?

Since taking the reins of the national side, Sebastien Desabre has reached the AFCON semis, a first World Cup in 52 years, and then advanced to the knockouts.

Their performance against England, where they lead Thomas Tuchel's side for over an hour, was testament both to their individual quality and the excellent tactical management of their French coach, and the sleeping giants of African football are now being taken seriously in world football again.

The question now for Desabre -- assuming he remains with the project -- is how to build on the success of recent years and win a first continental crown since 1974.

The 49-year-old and the Congolese FA must ensure that what we saw at the World Cup is not the high watermark for a country brimming with sporting potential.

Cape Verde: A

Question: How high can the islanders realistically climb?

Everyone's second favourite team at the World Cup, Cape Verde were one of the tournament's defining stories, having held Spain and Uruguay in the group stage, reaching the knockouts, before taking Argentina to extra time in one of the matches of the competition.

Their organisation, collective belief and fearless football demonstrated what a small nation with a rich overseas diaspora and clear footballing identity can achieve, but the challenge now will be maintaining those standards once opponents no longer treat them as an underdog.

Some key players - Vozinha (40) and Pico Lopes (34) - will soon need replacing, but at least this extraordinary generation can establish a lasting football culture as well as some beautiful memories.

Unbridled joy for South Africa after their win against South Korea. YURI CORTEZ / AFP via Getty Images

South Africa: B+

Question: Will the PSL always hold South Africa back?

South Africa's reliance on the South African Premiership, AKA the PSL, has largely served them well during Hugo Broos's tenure, with players from Mamelodi Sundowns and latterly, Orlando Pirates, help restore pride in Bafana Bafana before ultimately reaching the knockouts.

However, the head coach and captain Ronwen Williams acknowledged again during the World Cup that while selecting players predominantly based domestically can take the team so far, it will also ensure South Africa have a glass ceiling when it comes to competing at the truly elite end of sporting competition.

The PSL remains wealthy and commercially powerful by continental standards, yet its coaching, limited export culture and recruitment idiosyncrasies can restrict player development.

While it can be an excellent environment for talented South African footballers to earn a living, does it truly challenge them to reach the pinnacle of the industry?

If the national team want to progress even further, it may need to be despite the PSL rather than because of it.

Tunisia: F

Question: How long will Tunisia's ground-up rebuild take?

Tunisia endured an absolute disaster at the World Cup, going through two head coaches, losing all three games, and conceding 12 in the process.

Herve Renard was unable to succeed where Sabri Lamouchi failed, with Mouin Chaabani now becoming the Carthage Eagles' sixth head coach in the last two years.

He's achieved great things in Moroccan and CAF football with RS Berkane, but Tunisia are a different beast altogether, and the 45-year-old must oversee successful qualification to next year's AFCON while supporting the FA with the roots-and-branches overhaul.

Tunisia need to examine their youth development, playing identity, federation governance, technical education and diaspora recruitment, but will there be the patience to tolerate the time of transition required to help the North Africans restore some pride in international football?