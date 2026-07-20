WAFCON 2026 - Key fixtures, standings, how to watch, everything you need to know

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The 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) will take place in Morocco from July 26 - August 16.

After a delay of four and a half months, it will go ahead in Morocco as planned after rumours that South Africa would take over hosting rights did not materialise.

The tournament will see 16 teams spread across four groups, with the top two in each group progressing to the quarter-finals.

Groups

Group A: Algeria, Kenya, Morocco, Senegal

Group B: Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, South Africa, Tanzania

Group C: Egypt, Malawi, Nigeria, Zambia

Group D: Cameroon, Cape Verde, Ghana, Mali

Click HERE for the group standings.

Nigeria's players celebrate with the trophy after winning their 10th Women's Africa Cup of Nations title. ABDEL MAJID BZIOUAT/AFP via Getty Images

Favourites and potential surprises

Defending champions Nigeria remain one of the most talented teams at this year's tournament due to their remarkable depth - particularly upfront.

South Africa won the tournament in 2022 and retain many of the players who inspired that triumph, as well as head coach Desiree Ellis.

Morocco lost the finals on home soil in 2022 and 2025 and have a strong local women's football infrastructure. Being hosts for the third tournament running could give them an advantage.

Zambia's golden generation still awaits its crowning moment at WAFCON. With some of their stars at the peak of their powers and a new generation of talent emerging, the Copper Queens have a golden opportunity.

As for the surprise packages: Cameroon have historically performed well at the WAFCON, while Malawi have two of the most talented attacking players in the world in Temwa and Tabitha Chawinga.

Ghana have some of the best talent that may have flown under some radars, with a provisional squad featuring the likes of Evelyn Badu, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, Portia Boakye and Grace Asantewaa. Ivory Coast, too, cannot be overlooked with Rosemonde Kouassi in their ranks.

5 key fixtures

Nigeria vs. Malawi (July 28)

South Africa vs. Ivory Coast (July 31)

Nigeria vs. Zambia (August 1)

Ghana vs. Cameroon (August 2)

Malawi vs. Zambia (August 5)

Click HERE for the full list of fixtures and results.

How to watch

Free-to-air broadcaster SABC has secured rights for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa. East African broadcaster Azam TV has also secured broadcasting rights.

ESPN will provide live updates on key fixtures on our website.