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As the Women's Africa Cup of Nations approaches, swiftly on the heels of the FIFA World Cup thanks to a four-month delay, we can recommend some players to keep an eye on.

The United States' top flight, the NWSL, features some of Africa's, if not the world's, best players in Barbra Banda, Temwa Chawinga, and Gift Monday, and all will be in action in Morocco.

The tournament starts on July 26, and here is everything you need to know about it.

Barbra Banda (Zambia)

A striker who needs little introduction. The Copper Queens captain has led from the front for her country in a period of unprecedented success. She is also one of the biggest stars in the NWSL for Orlando Pride.

At the time Bay FC signed her, Kundananji was the most expensive player in women's world football. Capable of playing out wide or upfront and of launching attacks from deep or running in behind, she is one of the top players in women's football.

play 0:44 Racheal Kundananji scores in the 54'

Chebbak has claimed back-to-back Golden Boots in back-to-back runners-up finishes for Morocco. The Atlas Lionesses will need her at her best if they are to finally claim gold.

Temwa Chawinga (Malawi)

The Kansas City Current star has - together with Banda - changed the game for African women's players in the NWSL with a remarkable strike rate upfront. At her first WAFCON, she could be just as influential for the Malawi Scorchers.

play 0:53 Temwa Chawinga scores goal for Kansas City Current

The elder Chawinga sister averaged a goal involvement per game (13 goals and five assists in 18 matches) for French champions Lyon in 2025-26. As a playmaker, finisher and leader, she is likely to be influential for Malawi.

Gift Monday (Nigeria)

Such is Nigeria's depth upfront that it is almost impossible to single out players to watch, as all of their attacking players can make a difference but not all of them can fit on the field at once. However, Monday is among those capable of changing a game alone - just ask Houston Dash, against whom she scored a hat-trick in under 36 minutes for Washington Spirit.

With six African Women's Footballer of the Year awards, Oshoala can never be written off among the players to watch at a tournament such as this. The Al-Hilal striker may not have had the best of stints at Bay FC prior to her move to Saudi Arabia, but this year, she scored in back-to-back wins over Senegal to prove she can still be an asset for Justin Madugu.

Zambia forward Racheal Kundananji and Nigeria striker Asisat Oshoala will look to collect their flowers at WAFCON 2026. Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Okoronkwo was one of the most important players - if not the most important - in Nigeria's WAFCON triumph last year. The AFC Toronto star is technically one of the many forwards in Justin Madugu's squad, but she brings more than goals to the table. Her playmaking ability was essential in firing the Super Falcons back to the top of African women's football.

Glasgow City midfielder Motlhalo - known as the 'Randfontein Ronaldinho' - has been a key component of Banyana's unprecedented success over the last decade. At club level, she has admitted that her scoring rate could be higher, but she has reliably found the net at international level while midfield partner Refiloe Jane has dictated the play from deeper. Motlhalo is a reliable penalty-taker, but also contributes goals from open play. Jane assisted her winner recently in the 1-0 victory over Japan from a corner.

Kgatlana has been hampered by injuries over the last three years, but she tends to raise her game for major tournaments. This has been particularly evident at World Cups, but in a sense, Kgatlana still has a point to prove on the continental stage. Despite starring at WAFCON 2018, where Banyana finished second, she was injured en route to the title in 2022 and missed the last tournament due to personal reasons. Crucially for Banyana, Kgatlana's recent performances for Tigres UANL suggest she is still a player who can be counted on to deliver on big occasions.

Kouassi's wizardry on the wing for Washington Spirit has been instrumental for them since she joined in July 2024. The leading scorer in the CONCACAF W Champions Cup is equally adept at the art of playmaking and this tournament could be a chance to write her name into the history books in the colours of Ivory Coast.

The NWSL airs on ESPN's channels in Africa (DStv 218 and 219) and on Disney+ in South Africa.