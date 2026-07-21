          Gukesh, Arjun in action at Chennai Grand Masters; China Open badminton begins: Indian Sports LIVE, July 21

          HS Prannoy. Shi Tang/Getty Images
          • ESPN staffJul 21, 2026, 03:32 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of July meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on July 21, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Badminton: China Open Super 1000 begins

          • Chess: The Chennai Grand Masters is underway with D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, and Nihal Sarin in action

          • Table Tennis: Ultimate Table Tennis is underway in Goa

          What happened yesterday?

          • Chess: Arjun beats Gukesh to move to joint lead at Chennai Grand Masters

          • Table tennis: Sathiyan steers Dabang Delhi to win over Ahmedabad in UTT