          Sindhu, Lakshya in action at China Masters; Arjun seeks win on Chennai Grand Masters final day: Indian Sports LIVE, July 22

          Yuichi Yamazaki/AFP via Getty Images
          • ESPN staffJul 22, 2026, 03:00 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of July meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on July 22, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Badminton: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen are in action at the China Masters Super 1000

          • Chess: The Chennai Grand Masters reaches its final day with D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, and Nihal Sarin in action

          • Table Tennis: Ultimate Table Tennis is underway in Goa

          What happened yesterday?

          • Chess: Arjun, Gukesh lose at Chennai Grand Masters

          • Hockey: Indian men's squad for World Cup announced

          • Badminton: Prannoy, Devika lose in China Masters first round