African Dream Team - Who made ESPN's African XI from the 2026 World Cup?

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Following an encouraging FIFA World Cup campaign from nine of Africa's 10 representatives - not you, Tunisia - ESPN have taken on the difficult task of picking our dream team of the continent's players to have featured in North America.

From established superstars reaffirming their status to youngsters announcing themselves on the global stage, here's our best XI.

There was no bigger cult hero anywhere in the tournament than Cape Verde's evergreen goalkeeper Vozinha. The 40-year-old produced one of the performances of the World Cup against Spain, making seven outstanding saves as the Sharks frustrated the eventual winners in an unforgettable display of defiance.

His exploits transcended football. Already beloved in the archipelago, his Instagram following has exploded beyond 29 million in the aftermath of that draw and Cape Verde's subsequent run, as fans around the world embraced the unlikely sensation.

He made a whopping eight saves against Argentina in the Last 32, as Cape Verde were eliminated in extra-time, and can still look back on a remarkable four-match campaign.

Vozinha kept a clean sheet against eventual 2026 FIFA World Cup champions Spain. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Morocco captain demonstrated why he's arguably the best fullback in the world with some excellent marauding displays as the Atlas Lions reached the quarterfinals.

He was constantly among the North Africans' most dangerous attacking outlets - notably testing Brazil with two fine efforts in the opener - while creating space for those around him, and registering an assist against Canada.

He balanced attacking instincts with defensive discipline, notably helping Morocco keep a clean sheet against Scotland, but was ineffective against France.

Centreback: Roberto 'Pico' Lopes (Cape Verde)

Another key figure in Cape Verde's excellent defensive organisation, much is made of Pico's colourful road to international football and his Linkedin invitation to join Cape Verde, but his qualities at the back are sometimes neglected.

Now 34, he brought experience and authority to the defence, showed impressive athleticism - despite his advancing years, and contributed leadership to the backline.

Outstanding aerially, strong in one on ones, and a vocal presence, he was truly excellent...and it's just a shame that his talents weren't lauded earlier in his career.

Perhaps more effective as a rightback, Singo played in the centre during the Elephants' 1-0 victory over Ecuador, making several big defensive interventions in that fixture while also setting up Amad Diallo for the 90th-minute winner.

He also impressed against Germany, albeit in defeat, where his blend of composure, strength and pace has made him one of the tournament's most complete defenders.

There aren't too many others in this competition who could look as steady and controlled as a central defender, while as menacing as a probing rightback, and it was costly to the Elephants when Singo missed the Norway elimination with injury.

England discovered first hand how difficult it is to get past Mensah, who produced arguably the finest defensive display of the group stage against the Three Lions to earn the Man of the Match award in that 0-0 draw.

Both Noni Madueke and Marcus Rashford were neutralised as they ventured down his flank, with Mensah ending the game with five tackles and nine clearances.

His positioning, anticipation and timing in the tackle were outstanding, while his willingness to contribute going forward made him a complete presence on the left.

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

The wonderkid demonstrated why he's considered among the most exciting midfielders on the continent with controlled and composed performances - albeit in defeat - against Germany and Norway.

Only 20, the Fiorentina new boy - who had been linked with a move to Barcelona - delivered a breathtakingly mature series of showings that belied his age.

Press-resistant, technically gifted, fearless in possession, he repeatedly played through the German lines while showing the tactical intelligence usually associated with far more accomplished and experienced players, while his ability to dictate the tempo, coupled with his athleticism and defensive awareness, suggests the Elephants have unearthed another exceptional midfield talent.

If Inao Oulai announced himself at this World Cup, Bouaddi confirmed why so many believe he is on course to become one of the genuinely elite midfielders in European football.

The 18-year-old produced a remarkably composed display against Brazil, refusing to be intimated by the opposition and comfortably eclipsing a toiling Casemiro before the veteran was removed at half-time.

His calmness in possession allowed Morocco to play through Brazil's midfield, while his intelligent positioning continually offered teammates a route out under pressure.

An exceptional player for one so young, even if the Brazil match did represent a premature high point for his tournament.

Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, 18, impressed for Morocco against Brazil in his World Cup debut. MB Media/Getty Images

While Omar Marmoush struggled to make his mark alongside Egypt for the World Cup, Zico was eye-catching on the right flank for the Pharaohs.

He was particularly impressive in the come-from-behind victory over New Zealand that ultimately send Egypt through to the knockouts, equalising just before the hour mark before then setting up Mohamed Salah nine minutes later to turn the contest in the North Africans' favour.

He arguably should have been the architect of one of the greatest victories in World Cup history as well, as he put Egypt 2-0 up against Argentina in the 67th minute of their Last 16 clash, having had an effort dubiously ruled out for a foul in the build-up moments earlier.

Much of the world saw it as a bitter travesty, and Zico - who had been substituted before Argentina completed their comeback - will go down as one of the World Cup's nearly men.

Ndiaye didn't fully appear to have the trust of Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw during the Teranga Lions' troubled World Cup campaign, with the Everton man only started the ill-fated Last 32 defeat by Belgium.

However, despite playing only 113 minutes across the tournament, he was remarkably efficient and eye-catching with the brief cameos he was afforded.

He had a hand in three goals across three showings - registering a goal or assist every 38 minutes - and was magnificent in the 5-0 demolition of Iraq as the West Africans roared into the knockouts.

Hopefully Thiaw's successor will build the Senegal team around this rare attacking talent, rather than leave Ndiaye on the peripheries.

Vindicated Mohamed Ouahbi's decision to start Saibari as his main attacking threat - abandoning a conventional central striker - opening the scoring against Brazil, netting the winner against Scotland, and adding the Atlas Lions' second in the victory over Haiti.

His movement and technical prowess were elite, justifying Bayern Munich's decision to sign him midway through the competition, and Saibari also contributed a bite and spark to Morocco's attacking, setting the tone for those around him. His absence was clearly felt in the quarterfinal defeat by France.

Typically not celebrated among the finest African players of his generation, perhaps the global assessment of Sarr deserves reconsideration after a magnificent tournament in which he was arguably Africa's best player.

Whether used as a wideman or Senegal's central striking option, Sarr was superb...at least after having missed a big chance in the first half of the opener against France.

He nearly staged a one-man comeback against Norway, added another and registered an assist in the demolition of Iraq, and then hit the Lions' second to put them on their way (we all thought) to victory over Belgium.

A fine year with Crystal Palace came to a superb conclusion at the World Cup.

Honourable mentions:

Yassine Bounou (Morocco), Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco), Marvin Senaya (Ghana), Khuliso Mudau (South Africa), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (DR Congo), Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco), Kevin Pino (Cape Verde), Pape Gueye (Senegal), Thapelo Maseko (South Africa), Haissem Hassan (Egypt), Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast).