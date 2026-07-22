10 African stars who caught transfer scouts' eyes at the FIFA World Cup

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Every four years, the FIFA World Cup reshapes the transfer landscape, offering players the opportunity to showcase their qualities against elite opposition in front of the watching world.

Wonderkids Relebohile Mofokeng and Christ Inao Oulaï have already become the first major African beneficiaries of the post-2026 tournament transfer market, securing moves to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Fiorentina respectively after their performances in North America.

Their moves come in the aftermath of Ismael Saibari swapping PSV Eindhoven for Bayern Munich during the course of the competition, and we expect there to be plenty more big moves involving the continent's World Cup stars before the window closes.

Here are 10 African players who are already at the heart of transfer rumours in light of their performances at the World Cup.

A revelation for the Atlas Lions during the World Cup, Bouaddi made global headlines for his performance against Brazil, where he neutralised Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães and Fabinho during a superb individual display.

Already regarded as one of Europe's brightest young midfielders, the 18-year-old looks at home against elite opponents, and while there was already transfer interest in his services before the tournament, talk has inevitably intensified.

Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are among the giants who have reportedly expressed interest in the teenager, although who will be convinced to meet LOSC's reported £70 million asking price?

Les Dogues are also keen to keep Bouaddi on loan for a final season, if any of his suitors can agree to this condition, it may seal the deal.

Aaron Wan Bissaka will be looking for a move back to the Premier League after West Ham's relegation. Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (DR Congo, West Ham United)

An impressive tournament for Congo DR, as they returned to the World Cup for the first time in 52 years, with Wan-Bissaka impressing. He excelled against England - the country he once represented - with one outstanding block on the line particularly memorable even if the Leopards couldn't hold on.

The fullback's recovery pace, tackling and confident attacking play were all on display in North America, and he's unlikely to stick with West Ham United in the Championship.

Linked with a move to Everton earlier in the summer, Lazio have been identified as one potential destination, while Arsenal are reportedly considering the fullback as an option should Ben White depart. A £25 million fee has been mooted.

Diop's decision to (finally) represent Morocco gave him an opportunity to demonstrate his qualities on the grandest stage.

His calmness, aerial dominance and comfortable deep defending were all evident, even though he had to play with three different central defensive partners during the course of the competition.

It was a tournament that reminded the world of the 29-year-old's Premier League pedigree, and he appears on the brink of a move to top flight new boys Ipswich Town for an £8.5 million fee.

play 1:49 Klopp 'witnessed greatness' with Mo Salah at Liverpool

There were some moments of excellence from Salah during the World Cup, notably in the group-stage victory over New Zealand, which ultimately secured Egypt's progression to the knockouts for the first time in their history.

Liberated by Liverpool, he's free to select his next destination, with his performances in North America surely reminding would-be buyers of his enduring quality.

His next destination has become one of football's most fascinating transfer sagas, and while the Saudi Pro League remains his most likely move, teams may yet face competition from Major League Soccer -- Sporting Kansas City are understood to be monitoring the situation -- while Atletico Madrid and the Turkish Super Lig could yet emerge as genuine options for the 34-year-old.

Senegal's World Cup ended in disaster and acrimony, but Gueye at least quietly reminded European clubs of his quality.

Disciplined defensively, composed in possession, and capable of lethal finishing from outside the box - as he demonstrated against Iraq - Gueye remains a big-game player.

He emerged with his reputation intact, despite declaring his international retirement after the Belgium defeat... or at least while the existing technical team remain in place.

Everton are reportedly considering a move for the Spain-based powerhouse, particularly if his compatriot Idrissa Gana Gueye fails to agree terms on a contract extension with the Toffees.

David Moyes would be mistaken for seeing the 27-year-old as a natural successor for the 36-year-old, however, with Pape boasting a different playing style, and greater attacking upside, than his namesake.

Gueye didn't make his mark at Watford during a brief stint in English football earlier in his career, but could now have a second shot at success in the UK.

Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Did anyone at the World Cup capture the imagination of the neutrals at the World Cup quite like Cape Verde's Vozinha?

The 40-year-old kept eventual champions Spain at bay with seven saves, some of which were breathtaking, in Cape Verde's first ever World Cup match, before similar heroics -- this time, eight saves -- during the Last 32 thriller against Argentina.

Now a celebrity after his Instagram follower count shot up to almost 30 million during the tournament, he's a free agent after leaving Portuguese side Chaves.

Could his heroics in North America keep him in the US? Inter Miami are reportedly keen on the goalkeeper, who could find himself reunited with World Cup nemesis Lionel Messi much sooner than either of them could have ever imagined!

Considering the pair of them first crossed paths in their tournament knockout game at Miami Gardens' Hard Rock Stadium, it would be a fitting final career move for Vozinha.

Despite being suspended, thanks to two yellow cards, for the decider against South Korea, Mokoena enjoyed a fine World Cup for South Africa.

Notably, he was magnificent in the draw with Czechia in Atlanta -- despite knowing that he'd miss the next match after an early yellow -- as he registered 122 touches including netting the decisive late penalty to rescue a point.

The 29-year-old's agent acknowledged there was interest in the midfielder during the tournament, while insisting he was focused exclusively on the tournament, and rumours will continue to link the Sundowns lynchpin to Saudi Arabia until the transfer window closes.

Ibrahim Mbaye may not have secured a World Cup title with Senegal, but he did collect some silverware with PSG in the UEFA Champions League final. Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Having enjoyed a breakout Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, Mbaye enjoyed his World Cup moment as well at the Metlife Stadium, when he came off the bench to score a fine solo effort against France.

It proved to be the highlight of his World Cup as Senegal's campaign ultimately unravelled, but it nonetheless will have served to put him firmly into the minds of scouts and recruitment chiefs across Europe.

Manchester City are reportedly monitoring his situation, with Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur previously named as potential suitors, although would PSG be willing to part ways with another exciting academy product?

Whether a permanent move or a loan, Mbaye surely needs the opportunity to play regular first-team football in 2026-27...he's unlikely to get that with European champions PSG.

Morocco's midfield once again impressed on the biggest stage, and El Aynaoui -- a new arrival in the squad since the World Cup in Qatar -- further enhanced his reputation with a string of composed, energetic displays.

Smart in possession, tireless without the ball, the Roma midfielder demonstrated the kinds of qualities that should attract interest from the Premier League, where media sources in the UK and Italy have reported that half the division could be keen on his services.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Brighton, Bournemouth and Sunderland are the clubs linked with the 25-year-old, who should take his game to another level over the coming years.

At 24 years old, and having already excelled both domestically and in continental competition, the World Cup offered Appollis the opportunity to prove that he could handle a more challenging level of competition.

In truth, he struggled to impose himself, but there were bright moments, glimpses of the talent, ambition and directness that make Appollis such a joy to watch in the PSL.

FC Porto are reported to be moving for the wideman according to reports in the Portuguese media.