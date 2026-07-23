2026 Commonwealth Games begin in Glasgow; Sindhu throws away victory at China Open Ro16: Indian Sports LIVE, July 23

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Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of July meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on July 23, 2026.

What's on today?

CWG 2026: India's lawn bowls contingent will kick off the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. India vs Malta in women's pairs sectionals [4:50 PM], Putul Sonowal vs Ryan Bester in men's singles sectionals [6:15 PM].

Badminton: PV Sindhu, Ayush Shetty, Lakshya Sen are in action at the China Masters Super 1000

What happened yesterday?