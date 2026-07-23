          2026 Commonwealth Games begin in Glasgow; Sindhu throws away victory at China Open Ro16: Indian Sports LIVE, July 23

          Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images
          • ESPN staffJul 23, 2026, 04:00 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of July meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on July 23, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • CWG 2026: India's lawn bowls contingent will kick off the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. India vs Malta in women's pairs sectionals [4:50 PM], Putul Sonowal vs Ryan Bester in men's singles sectionals [6:15 PM].

          • Badminton: PV Sindhu, Ayush Shetty, Lakshya Sen are in action at the China Masters Super 1000

          What happened yesterday?

          • Chennai Grand Masters: Firouzja clinches the title after draw against Arjun Erigaisi

          • Badminton: Ayush Shetty, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen start China Open with gritty wins.