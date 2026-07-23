South Africa vs. Tanzania - Kick-off time, team news, how to watch Banyana's WAFCON 2026 opener

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South Africa's Banyana Banyana will kick off their Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) campaign against Tanzania on Monday in a Casablanca clash Desiree Ellis' side will be heavy favourites for.

South Africa won the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with a 2-1 final win over hosts Morocco, but relinquished the title last year in a semi-final defeat to Nigeria. A third successive trip to Morocco brings an opportunity for Banyana to claim Africa's crown back.

Their trip to Japan for back-to-back fixtures against them provided mixed signals as South Africa lost their first game in Osaka 5-0 before winning their second 1-0.

It is vital that Banyana hit the ground running in their first game, as a tricky fixture against Ivory Coast awaits on July 31.

The other team in Group B is Burkina Faso, with the top two teams out of the four in each group set to progress to the quarter-finals.

Tanzania will be seeking a first ever WAFCON knockout stage appearance, while Banyana are chasing a second title in their history.

Key details

Date: Monday, July 27 at 7 p.m. CAT (6 p.m. local time, 6 p.m. BST, 5 p.m. GMT)

Venue: Moulay Rachid Stadium, Casablanca

How to watch: SABC (South Africa) and Azam TV (East Africa) are among the official broadcasters for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations. ESPN will provide coverage of the tournament on our website.

South Africa's Banyana Banyana celebrate beating Japan in a friendly in June. Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Team news

Banyana Banyana have named a squad of mostly locally-based players, with only four among the 26 currently plying their trade abroad.

Jermaine Seoposenwe announced her retirement after the last WAFCON, but Thembi Kgatlana - who missed that tournament due to personal reasons - is back in the fold for Banyana to spearhead the attack, along with Gabriela Moodaly-Salgado, who is back from an injury picked up at the last WAFCON.

Tanzania's most recognisable name for those watching their football from outside is Brighton & Hove Albion forward/winger Aisha Masaka. However, injury continues to hamper her promising career and she was omitted from the preliminary squad.

Expected lineups

South Africa

GK Kaylin Swart

LB Antonia Maponya | CB Karabo Dhlamini | CB Bambanani Mbane | RB Fikile Magama

CM Linda Motlhalo | CM Refiloe Jane | CM Bongeka Gamede

LW Nthabiseng Majiya | ST Thembi Kgatlana | RW Noxolo Cesane

Tanzania

GK Najiat Abbas

LB Anastazia Katunzi | CB Ester Maseke | CB Vaileth Nicholaus | RB Julieth Singano

LM Donisia Minja | CM Fatuma Issa | CM Stumai Abdallah | RM Enekia Lunyamila

ST Opa Clement | ST Aisha Mnunka

Stats

Tanzania are participating at their second successive WAFCON and their third ever. Their previous two appearances resulted in group stage exits.

Banyana's 1-0 win over Japan on June 9 saw Refiloe Jane pick up an assist on the captain's 150th appearance.