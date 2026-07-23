South Africa teen Emile Witbooi gaining interest from Europe's top leagues - Roc Nation Sports

Open Extended Reactions

CAPE TOWN -- Cape Town City FC attacking midfielder/winger Emile Witbooi is generating interest from England, Spain, Germany, France, Belgium and the US, as well as other African clubs, Roc Nation Sports International (RNSI) told ESPN.

Witbooi, one of a swathe of African teens signed by Roc Nation Sports in recent years, first went on trial at Chelsea in 2024 and will turn 18 on August 28, opening up the possibility of a move abroad.

In South Africa, he has been heavily linked with Orlando Pirates recently and Mamelodi Sundowns previously. His father, Surprise Ralani, played for Sundowns from January 2022 to June 2023 and previously in Sweden for several clubs, notably Helsingborgs.

RNSI head of global football recruitment Nathan Campbell told ESPN: "He (Witbooi) turns 18 in August. There is interest. There's a number of clubs that have shown an interest.

"The next obstacle is obviously them making an attractive enough bid to Cape Town City. He's obviously contracted there, so that's the next phase. There's a number of clubs who have shown an interest in Emile in Europe, in the US and obviously on the African continent.

"We all know how well Emile's done at the [U17] World Cup. Especially in the group stage, he was a standout player. So, as you can imagine from that, it's the most scouted tournament at that age. So you had the likes of teams from La Liga, teams from Belgium, teams from England. They're all tracking Emile.

"I think then, as us, as an agency, it's about identifying: 'Ok -- where do his profile and skills best fit within that?' Obviously, there still is some physical development to come on Emile's side. So, it's just about balancing that - but honestly, he's got interest from a range of leagues in Europe ranging from Belgium, France, England, Spain and Germany."

Cape Town City star Emile Witbooi played for South Africa at the U17 FIFA World Cup in late 2025, and has attracted heavy attention from European clubs, say his agency, Roc Nation. Chris Ricco - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

It is notoriously difficult for South African players to secure work permits for direct transfers to England. However, depending on minutes offered to English players, Premier League and Championship clubs can secure up to four Elite Significant Contribution (ESC) exemption slots, allowing players to bypass standard work permit requirements.

Campbell explained: "A lot of [English] clubs at the moment - they get something that's called a wild card for the ESC spots. So they get up to four. What you're seeing a lot of the elite clubs do is they'll use two, let's say for the first team and then two for the emerging talent team.

"When you look at Liverpool, they've signed two young players from Senegal (Mor Ndiaye being one of them) and then obviously they'll reserve two ESC spots, let's say for the first team if they want to sign a player from South America, etc. That's what you're seeing a lot of the clubs do.

"Alternatively, you've seen a lot of the English clubs now have partner clubs or groups. So obviously Man City with CFG (City Football Group). You've got Nottingham Forest, who have a small group of clubs [under the control of the same owner, Evangelos Marinakis]. You've got Southampton, who have got a small group of clubs [managed together with them under British investment form Sport Republic].

"So, clubs in England are trying to navigate the best ways to access the African talent pool. When I recently went to this year's U17 AFCON, it's the most English scouts I've ever seen at an African-based tournament. So, the coverage from English clubs is so much greater than it was previously because of those ESC spots."

Campbell said that as a result of Cape Town City's failure to secure promotion back to the South African Premiership from the second-tier Championship (National First Division) at the first attempt, interest in Witbooi has spiked.

He said: "I think obviously with Cape Town City not going up and getting promoted, it's going to heighten the amount of interest in him because I think he's a player who should be playing at the highest level with his ability and his potential. I think it's unlimited where he can go to.

"I think again, there's going to be a lot of interest in Emile because he's a player who can win you a game. He's super exciting. Our ambition and goal is still to try and get him to Europe.

"I believe obviously there's going to be a number of top clubs again in South Africa that want him and that can be exciting - but I do truly believe for Emile to hit his ceiling or highest level, it would be great to get him into Europe."