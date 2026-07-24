WAFCON 2026 - Power ranking all 16 teams competing for Africa's top prize

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On the eve of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, ESPN have ranked all 16 contenders at the tournament -- the biggest in the WAFCON's history -- as the continent's finest compete for the grandest prize in the African game.

There's also the small matter of FIFA Women's World Cup qualification to be decided, with the four semifinalists advancing to next year's tournament in Brazil, and two further sides progressing to the inter-confederation playoffs.

Back in the big time following a decade-long absence, Beldine Odemba's team is disciplined and well-drilled, but the Harambee Starlets still lack the experience of regular continental competition.

"It's been ten long years for us, but we're here now," Odemba said earlier this year. "[We're] happy, expectant, anxious, looking forward [to it], and very ready."

Captain Mwanahalima Adam provides leadership at the back, but a place in the knockout rounds would represent a massive achievement.

We expect Kenya to lose all three of their group-stage games.

play 0:53 Temwa Chawinga scores goal for Kansas City Current

The lowest ranked team present in the tournament, and the Scorchers also have a nightmare opening round, having been pooled in Group D with Nigeria, Zambia and Egypt.

However, they have both sisters, Temwa Chawinga and Tabitha Chawinga available, and demonstrated in a recent narrow 2-1 defeat by Morocco, that they won't be pushovers at the WAFCON.

The debutants have the relatively recent experience of winning the 2023 COSAFA Cup behind them - defeating Zambia in the final - but a lack of quality throughout the team, and squad depth, should limit their progress.

14. Tanzania

Tanzania have established themselves as awkward opponents, their squad is developing and they rarely get utterly outclassed.

Nonetheless, they lack the individual match-winners that the heavyweights can boast, and this is what keeps them away from the top half of this list.

Recent defeats by Russia (4-1) and Morocco (3-0) have exposed some vulnerabilities.

13. Cape Verde

The Blue Sharks have already written history by reaching their first WAFCON, could they now take inspiration from the men's team at the FIFA World Cup and write another Cinderella story?

Qualification reflected remarkable progress for one of Africa's emerging nations, but they remain among the lowest ranked sides in the competition and are novices at this level.

A recent 5-0 friendly humbling by Morocco was a reality check, demonstrating that even team spirit, organisation, and no little flair might not be enough to see them out of the group.

They do have firepower, however, as demonstrated in their 4-2 victory over Mali in Bamako in October to qualify... but will they be able to repeat the feat when they face the West Africans again?

Alimata Belem will remain at Eibar on loan until the end of 2026. Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

12. Burkina Faso

Cruised past Burundi and then Togo in qualifying to fully justify their place among the continent's elite at the WAFCON.

They're a settled outfit under Pascal Sawadogo, who has held the reins since 2021, and centreback Alimata Bélem's move to NWSL side Washington Spirit this month is testament to their increasing quality.

11. Egypt

Egypt were absolutely demolished by Ghana during qualification, losing 7-0 on aggregate and only reaching the tournament due to the repechage.

It doesn't bode well for the WAFCON, particularly considering they've been drawn with Nigeria, Zambia and Malawi in Group C.

Nonetheless, Egypt are starting to see the fruits of investment in the country's women's football, with greater confidence and consistency, including recent victories over Saudi Arabia.

Their return to the WAFCON for the first time in a decade should be a reality check, but we're tipping them to get a positive result against Malawi.

10. Mali

For a time, Mali appeared primed to be the sleeping giants who had the potential to be the continent's next force. Now, there are concerns that that window of opportunity has passed, with the West Africans in poor form heading into this one.

Despite winning the first leg of their qualifier 1-0 away against Cape Verde, they were humbled 4-2 by the islanders in the return leg, and only progressed by virtue of the repechage.

They're without a win in their last four games, although a squad that was largely forged in European football should back themselves to escape the group.

Can Ivory Coast's team emulate the country's men's team by making a deep run into the tournament? Yvan Sonh/Xinhua via Getty Images)

9. Ivory Coast

A genuinely compelling prospect under former France international Reynald Pedros, the Cote d'Ivoire are balanced, athletic, technically proficient and on the rise as they return to the top table for the first time in 12 years.

They were resilient during qualification -- holding Senegal to two 0-0 draws before losing on penalties -- although recent victories over Mauritania (8-0) and Turks and Caicos Islands (15-1) suggest there are goals to be found in these team.

Cameroon were defeated by Algeria during qualification, and only advanced to the tournament following the decision to expand the competition by virtue of being one of the best ranked four qualifying 'losers'.

It's a long way for the former continental giants to have fallen -- Cameroon were defeated finalists as recently as 2016 -- but this could be the tournament where they reassert their standing in Africa.

They don't possess the star power of years gone by, but they're still tough, competitive, and shouldn't be written off.

7. Algeria

Algeria have come on leaps and bounds in recent years, with a fine performance at the 2025 tournament, characterised by an outstanding defensive display, was testament to their burgeoning threat on the continent.

Victory over Cameroon in qualifying and their pre-tournament friendly victory over title contenders Zambia ought to get the rest of Group A sitting up and taking notice, but their tournament opener, against fierce rivals and tournament hosts Morocco, will be a stern test.

Technically, they should be unfazed by any of their other opponents, while the team's tactical development has progressed significantly under Farid Benstiti.

Senegal and Nigeria played a friendly in June, which the Super Falcons won 2-1. Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

6. Senegal

Quietly impressed at the last WAFCON, demolishing the DR Congo, giving Zambia a scare, only narrowly losing to Morocco, before holding South Africa at 0-0 for 120 minutes only to lose on penalties.

This is an 'ageing' squad -- their star players are all between 31 and 36 -- but their direct approach could see them upset the established order.

5. Zambia

Started strongly at the last tournament, but were ultimately exposed in their 5-0 quarterfinal evisceration by Nigeria in Hay Mohammedi.

That defeat raised suggestions that the generation that have taken the She-polopolo to new heights at the Olympics, World Cup, and WAFCONs may now be on the wane, with Nora Hauptle yet to truly convince as head coach.

Nonetheless, with Barbra Banda and Rachael Kundananji leading the line, and Grace Chanda headlining a talented midfield roster, a deep run still looks attainable for the Copper Queens.

There may also be an emotional edge to their performances given the recent passing of long-term coach Bruce Mwape, but a creaking defensive unit could yet let them down.

4. Ghana

The Black Queens look to be building momentum again under Kim Bjorkegren after several inconsistent years, with a squad containing experienced heads like Portia Boakye, Jennifer Cudjoe and Alice Kusi meshing well with exciting faces like Stella Nyamekye, Doris Boaduwaa and Comfort Yeboah.

Last year's run to the semis should serve them well -- they were only defeated by Morocco on penalties -- and a repeat performance cannot be ruled out.

Can South Africa replicate their title-winning efforts from 2022? Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

3. South Africa

Genuine contenders again, Banyana Bayana are well coached, tactically flexible, and boast a squad packed with talent.

The return of Thembi Kgatlana adds another genuine match-winner alongside the likes of Hildah Magaia, Refiloe Jane and Linda Motlhalo, and there's unlikely to be a team as unified as South Africa under long-standing head coach Desiree Ellis.

Can they avoid running out of steam as they appeared to do 12 months ago?

2. Morocco

As was the case last year, Morocco have an awful lot going for them as they head into a third home WAFCON in a row.

They have the advantage of playing (and training) on their home turf, will receive the best federation support -- particularly in terms of logistics -- possible, and have a well-balanced squad containing some of Africa's best players, notably reigning African Women's Footballer of the Year Ghizlane Chebbak.

Having had another year of working under Jorge Vilda, the team's approach should be more refined than 12 months ago, and the Spaniard must ensure he can manage the weight of expectation and the severe pressure to succeed this group are undoubtedly under.

1. Nigeria

The top ranked team in the tournament, reigning champions, a pedigree like no other, Nigeria's women go into every WAFCON with the same expectation -- to win the title, nothing else will do.

They remain Africa's benchmark, particularly having come from behind to defeat Morocco to clinch La Decima in Rabat last year, their winning mentality has been forged over decades.

While the chasing pack may have narrowed the gap over recent editions, Nigeria possess the strongest squad on paper, and deservedly begin the tournament as favourites.