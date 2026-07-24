Nottingham Forest join Red Bull Salzburg in race for rising Zimbabwe star Tadiwa Chakuchichi - source

Open Extended Reactions

Nottingham Forest are monitoring Zimbabwe winger Tadiwa Chakuchichi -- the youngest player at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) -- a well-placed source told ESPN.

Chakuchichi previously went on trial in April at Red Bull Salzburg. Neither Forest nor Salzburg can bring him in from Zimbabwe's Scottland FC until he turns 18 on June 1, 2027.

At AFCON 2025, Chakuchichi came on as a late substitute for Jonah Fabisch in Zimbabwe's final game - a 3-2 group stage defeat to South Africa on December 29.

As per ESPN sources, Chakuchichi is one of at least two young internationals from the COSAFA (Southern Africa) region who Forest have recently enquired about -- the other being South Africa centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who plays for Chicago Fire FC.

Sources have suggested that Mbokazi is generating interest from clubs across various leagues, with Forest's enquiries at an early stage - but only Salzburg have, to date, progressed as far as Forest in the race for Chakuchichi.

Oliver Glasner was appointed as Forest's new head coach on July 6, succeeding Vitor Pereira. Edu departed as global head of football in March, with Craig Mulholland leaving as head of football development & talent management in May.

George Syrianos -- who has served in various roles in Evangelos Marinakis' multi-club system since 2021 -- is Forest's current chief football officer.