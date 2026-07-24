British MotoGP at Silverstone: How to watch in UK, schedule, timings, dates, standings, lap records

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Marc Marquez's MotoGP title defence has been interrupted by injuries. Getty

MotoGP roars back to the famous Silverstone Circuit with the 2026 championship still up for grabs.

Marc Marquez has endured an injury-riddled campaign since winning his seventh MotoGP title, and his first on a Ducati, last year. Jorge Martin, who won the 2024 title with Ducati but had last season ruined by injuries after crashing his Aprilia, has now reclaimed top spot. Ai Ogura is between Martin and Marquez, proving how Aprilia have edged Italian rival manufacturer Ducati so far in 2026.

Fabio Quartararo will be in action for the first time since confirming that he will swap Yamaha for Honda in 2027.

British favourite Cal Crutchlow will race on home soil as a replacement for the injured Johann Zarco in Castrol Honda LCR colours. Keep an eye out for Bradley Smith on a Harley-Davidson in the Bagger races, too.

The British MotoGP has seen 11 different winners in the past 11 years -- Marco Bezzecchi, Enea Bastianini, Aleix Espargaró, Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio Quartararo, Álex Rins, Andrea Dovizioso, Maverick Viñales, Valentino Rossi, Marc Márquez, Jorge Lorenzo -- and championship leader Martin could extend that streak if he wins.

When is the British MotoGP at Silverstone?

The British MotoGP at Silverstone runs from August 7-9.

Jorge Martin is leading the MotoGP standings. Getty

What is the British MotoGP schedule?

Friday August 7

10 a.m. -- Moto3 free practice 1

10.50 a.m. -- Moto2 free practice 1

11.45 a.m. -- MotoGP free practice 1

1.40 p.m. -- Baggers

2.15 p.m. -- Moto3 practice

3.05 p.m. -- Moto2 practice

4 p.m. -- MotoGP practice

6.05 p.m. -- Baggers practice 2

Saturday August 8

9.40 a.m. -- Moto3 free practice 2

10.25 a.m. -- Moto2 free practice 2

11.10 a.m. -- MotoGP free practice 2

11.50 a.m. -- MotoGP qualifying 1

12.15 p.m. -- MotoGP qualifying 2

1.10 p.m. -- Baggers qualifying practice

1.45 p.m. -- Moto3 qualifying 1

2.10 p.m. -- Moto3 qualifying 2

2.40 p.m. -- Moto2 qualifying 1

3.05 p.m. -- Moto2 qualifying 2

4 p.m. -- MotoGP Tissot Sprint (10 laps)

5.10 p.m. -- Baggers race 1 (7 laps)

Sunday August 9

9.40 a.m. -- MotoGP warm up

11.15 a.m. -- Moto2 race (17 laps)

1 p.m. -- MotoGP Grand Prix (20 laps)

2.30 p.m. -- Moto3 race (15 laps)

4 p.m. -- Baggers race 2 (7 laps)

How to watch the British MotoGP at Silverstone in the UK

TNT Sports, and their streaming service HBO Max, broadcast every session of every MotoGP event in 2026, including Silverstone. You can also watch by signing up to MotoGP Video Pass.

Fabio Quartararo will leave Yamaha for Honda next season. Getty

MotoGP standings

This is how the standings shape up after 11 of 22 rounds. The British MotoGP is the 12th round of 2026.

Jorge Martin (Aprilia), 208 points Ai Ogura (Trackhouse Aprilia), 194 points Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team), 190 points Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia), 186 points Fabio Di Giannantonio (VR46 Ducati), 184 points Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Aprilia), 159 points Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM), 148 points Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), 143 points Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati), 87 points Luca Marini (Honda HRC Castrol), 79 points Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini Ducati), 76 points Enea Bastianini (Tech3 KTM), 76 points Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM), 64 points Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha), 55 points Diogo Moreira (Pramac Yamaha), 48 points Franco Morbidelli (VR46 Ducati), 46 points Johann Zarco (LCR Honda), 34 points Joan Mir (Honda HRC Castrol), 26 points Alex Rins (Monster Energy Yamaha), 21 points Jack Miller (Pramac Yamaha), 19 points Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pramac Yamaha), 12 points Maverick Viñales (Tech3 KTM), 10 points Iker Lecuona (Honda HRC Test Team), 9 points Augusto Fernandez (Yamaha Test Team), 5 points

British MotoGP records

Most wins

3 -- Kenny Roberts

3 -- Jorge Lorenzo

2 -- Randy Mamola

Most poles

5 -- Marc Marquez

4 -- Kenny Roberts

2 -- Jorge Lorenzo

All-time lap record and best pole

01:57.233 -- Fabio Quartararo in 2025

Best race lap

01:58.895 -- Aleix Espargaro in 2024

Top speed

340.6 km/h -- Enea Bastianini in 2022