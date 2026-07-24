ESPN to broadcast Premier Padel P1 in Pretoria, live on channels in Africa

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN in Africa (DStv Channel 218 and StarTimes 248) will broadcast the landmark Premier Padel P1 tournament in Pretoria from 27 July to 2 August.

Part of the global Qatar Airways Premier Padel Tour calendar and taking place at the SunBet Arena at Time Square, the event represents a major milestone in the global expansion of one of the world's fastest-growing sports.

In addition to showcasing the sport's biggest international stars, the tournament will also provide South African players with the opportunity to compete locally through wildcard entries and qualification pathways.

Fans can follow the action live on ESPN as the tournament reaches its decisive stages:

• Monday 27 July: Opening rounds (from 17:00)

• Tuesday 28 & Wednesday 29 July: First Round, Men's & Women's, (from 9:00 onwards)

• Thursday 30 July: Round of 16 (from 10:00 onwards)

• Friday 31 July: Quarter-finals (from 10:00 onwards)

• Saturday 1 August: Women's Semi-final (13:00) and Men's Semi-final (17:00)

• Sunday 2 August: Women's Final (13:00) and Men's Final (15:00)

With live coverage from Pretoria complemented by social media content and updates, the Premier Padel promises to treat fans to one of the world's fastest-growing sports while placing South Africa firmly on the international padel calendar.

For updates regarding the Premier Padel and other sports, fans can connect to @ESPNAfrica on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit https://africa.espn.com/.

How to watch ESPN:

ESPN: DStv 218, StarTimes 248

ESPN2: DStv 219, StarTimes 249

ESPN linear channels are available on Disney+ in South Africa

• All times are stated in CAT / SAST.

• Schedule subject to change