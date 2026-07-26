Watch MLB live on Disney + Korea

Major League Baseball has never been more compelling for Korean baseball fans, and now you can now watch the league on Disney + Korea.
Every day, the world's best players take the field in iconic ballparks, fierce rivalries are renewed, and the race toward October intensifies. Whether you're following Korean stars, watching the game's biggest superstars such as Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, and Bobby Witt Jr., or enjoying late-night baseball from across the Pacific, Disney+ brings you closer to the action for the rest of the season.
Leading the way for the Korean players is Lee Jung-hoo, whose smooth swing, elite defense and relentless competitiveness have quickly made him a fan favorite with the San Francisco Giants. After establishing himself as one of the KBO League's greatest modern players, Lee continues to prove he belongs on baseball's biggest stage, showcasing the all-round brilliance that made him a legend in Korea.
Korean fans have plenty of other familiar names to follow throughout the season.
Kim Ha-seong brings Gold Glove-calibre defense and outstanding versatility to the Atlanta Braves, while Kim Hye-seong continues his development with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bae Ji-hwan, now with the New York Mets, offers exciting speed and athleticism, while veteran Rob Refsnyder continues to provide valuable production for the Seattle Mariners. Newcomer Song Sung-mun has also joined the San Diego Padres, adding another Korean talent to the major league landscape. Injuries and roster moves may affect when some players appear in the majors, but each remains part of the growing Korean presence in MLB.
MLB is about much more than individual players, of course.
Every week features must-watch matchups between historic franchises such as the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants. Fans can watch MVP winners, Cy Young aces and the game's brightest young stars compete in one of the most demanding seasons in professional sport.
The journey doesn't stop with the regular season.
Every pitch becomes more important as teams battle for playoff positions before the drama of the postseason begins.
From Wild Card clashes to the League Championship Series and the World Series, MLB delivers unforgettable moments that baseball fans in Korea and around the world remember for years.
Don't miss a moment.
Follow the biggest games, the brightest stars and Korea's representatives throughout the MLB season with Disney+, bringing America's pastime to baseball fans across Korea.
MLB Games on Disney+ Korea (All times KST)
Monday, July 27
5.05 a.m.: Los Angeles Angels @ San Francisco Giants
Tuesday, July 28
8.10 a.m.: Atlanta Braves @ New York Mets
Wednesday, July 29
10.40 a.m.: Colorado Rockies @ San Diego Padres
Thursday, July 30
4.45 a.m.: Milwaukee Brewers @ San Francisco Giants
Friday, July 31
11.10 a.m.: Seattle Mariners @ Los Angeles Dodgers
Saturday, August 1
11.10 a.m.: Minnesota Twins @ Seattle Mariners
Sunday, August 2
10.10 a.m.: Boston Red Sox @ Los Angeles Dodgers
Monday, August 3
2.35 a.m.: Washington Nationals @ Atlanta Braves
Tuesday, August 4
9.05 a.m.: San Francisco Giants @ Texas Rangers
Wednesday, August 5
9.05 a.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers @ Chicago Cubs
Thursday, August 6
10.40 a.m.: San Diego Padres @ Arizona Diamondbacks
Friday, August 7
8.15 a.m.: Miami Marlins @ Atlanta Braves
Saturday, August 8
11.15 a.m.: Detroit Tigers @ San Francisco Giants
Sunday, August 9
8.15 a.m.: Houston Astros @ San Diego Padres
Monday, August 10
5.10 a.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers @ Arizona Diamondbacks
Tuesday, August 11
10.45 a.m.: Houston Astros @ San Francisco Giants
Wednesday, August 12
10.40 a.m.: Milwaukee Brewers @ San Diego Padres
Thursday, August 13
8.15 a.m.: New York Mets @ Atlanta Braves
Friday, August 14
11.10 a.m.: Milwaukee Brewers @ Los Angeles Dodgers
Saturday, August 15
8.15 a.m.: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Atlanta Braves
Sunday, August 16
8.10 a.m.: San Diego Padres @ Cleveland Guardians
Monday, August 17
5.05 a.m.: Colorado Rockies @ San Francisco Giants
Tuesday, August 18
9.40 a.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers @ Colorado Rockies
Wednesday, August 19
8.10 a.m.: San Diego Padres @ New York Mets
Thursday, August 20
7.40 a.m.: San Francisco Giants @ Cleveland Guardians
Friday, August 21
7.35 a.m.: New York Yankees @ Baltimore Orioles
Saturday, August 22
10.40 a.m.: Minnesota Twins @ San Diego Padres
Sunday, August 23
10.10 a.m.: Pittsburgh Pirates @ Los Angeles Dodgers
Monday, August 24
8.10 a.m.: Atlanta Braves @ Milwaukee Brewers
Tuesday, August 25
10.45 a.m.: Cincinnati Reds @ San Francisco Giants
Wednesday, August 26
10.40 a.m.: Pittsburgh Pirates @ San Diego Padres
Thursday, August 27
8.05 a.m.: Houston Astros @ New York Yankees
Friday, August 28
10.45 a.m.: Arizona Diamondbacks @ San Francisco Giants
Saturday, August 29
7.40 a.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers @ Detroit Tigers
Sunday, August 30
5.10 a.m.: San Diego Padres @ Tampa Bay Rays
Monday, August 31
2.35 a.m.: Colorado Rockies @ Atlanta Braves
Tuesday, September 1
7.40 a.m.: San Diego Padres @ Cincinnati Reds
Wednesday, September 2
7.45 a.m.: Atlanta Braves @ Washington Nationals
Thursday, September 3
7.40 a.m.: San Francisco Giants @ Pittsburgh Pirates
Friday, September 4
11.10 a.m.: St. Louis Cardinals @ Los Angeles Dodgers
Saturday, September 5
8.10 a.m.: San Francisco Giants @ New York Mets
Sunday, September 6
10.10 a.m.: Washington Nationals @ Los Angeles Dodgers
Monday, September 7
5.10 a.m.: New York Yankees @ San Diego Padres
Tuesday, September 8
10.10 a.m.: Cincinnati Reds @ Los Angeles Dodgers
Wednesday, September 9
10.45 a.m.: St. Louis Cardinals @ San Francisco Giants
Thursday, September 10
5.10 a.m.: Washington Nationals @ San Diego Padres
Friday, September 11
1.15 a.m.: Tampa Bay Rays @ Atlanta Braves
Saturday, September 12
8.10 a.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers @ Miami Marlins
Sunday, September 13
2.35 a.m.: New York Mets @ New York Yankees
Monday, September 14
2.35 a.m.: Philadelphia Phillies @ Atlanta Braves
Tuesday, September 15
9.40 a.m.: San Diego Padres @ Colorado Rockies
Wednesday, September 16
8.45 a.m.: San Francisco Giants @ St. Louis Cardinals
Thursday, September 17
8.40 a.m.: Atlanta Braves @ Chicago Cubs
Friday, September 18
1.40 a.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers @ Cincinnati Reds
Saturday, September 19
10.40 a.m.: New York Yankees @ Arizona Diamondbacks
Sunday, September 20
9.40 a.m.: Miami Marlins @ San Diego Padres
Monday, September 21
3.10 a.m.: Atlanta Braves @ Houston Astros
Tuesday, September 22
10.45 a.m.: Minnesota Twins @ San Francisco Giants
Wednesday, September 23
8.15 a.m.: Cincinnati Reds @ Atlanta Braves
Thursday, September 24
8.05 a.m.: Tampa Bay Rays @ New York Yankees
Friday, September 25
7.05 a.m.: Milwaukee Brewers @ Philadelphia Phillies
Saturday, September 26
8.10 a.m.: Atlanta Braves @ Miami Marlins
Sunday, September 27
8.05 a.m.: Baltimore Orioles @ New York Yankees
Monday, September 28
4.10 a.m.: Arizona Diamondbacks @ San Diego Padres