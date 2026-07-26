Watch MLB live on Disney + Korea

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Major League Baseball has never been more compelling for Korean baseball fans, and now you can now watch the league on Disney + Korea.

Every day, the world's best players take the field in iconic ballparks, fierce rivalries are renewed, and the race toward October intensifies. Whether you're following Korean stars, watching the game's biggest superstars such as Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, and Bobby Witt Jr., or enjoying late-night baseball from across the Pacific, Disney+ brings you closer to the action for the rest of the season.

Leading the way for the Korean players is Lee Jung-hoo, whose smooth swing, elite defense and relentless competitiveness have quickly made him a fan favorite with the San Francisco Giants. After establishing himself as one of the KBO League's greatest modern players, Lee continues to prove he belongs on baseball's biggest stage, showcasing the all-round brilliance that made him a legend in Korea.

Korean fans have plenty of other familiar names to follow throughout the season.

Kim Ha-seong brings Gold Glove-calibre defense and outstanding versatility to the Atlanta Braves, while Kim Hye-seong continues his development with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bae Ji-hwan, now with the New York Mets, offers exciting speed and athleticism, while veteran Rob Refsnyder continues to provide valuable production for the Seattle Mariners. Newcomer Song Sung-mun has also joined the San Diego Padres, adding another Korean talent to the major league landscape. Injuries and roster moves may affect when some players appear in the majors, but each remains part of the growing Korean presence in MLB.

MLB is about much more than individual players, of course.

Every week features must-watch matchups between historic franchises such as the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants. Fans can watch MVP winners, Cy Young aces and the game's brightest young stars compete in one of the most demanding seasons in professional sport.

The journey doesn't stop with the regular season.

Every pitch becomes more important as teams battle for playoff positions before the drama of the postseason begins.

From Wild Card clashes to the League Championship Series and the World Series, MLB delivers unforgettable moments that baseball fans in Korea and around the world remember for years.

Don't miss a moment.

Follow the biggest games, the brightest stars and Korea's representatives throughout the MLB season with Disney+, bringing America's pastime to baseball fans across Korea.

MLB Games on Disney+ Korea (All times KST)

Monday, July 27

5.05 a.m.: Los Angeles Angels @ San Francisco Giants

Tuesday, July 28

8.10 a.m.: Atlanta Braves @ New York Mets

Wednesday, July 29

10.40 a.m.: Colorado Rockies @ San Diego Padres

Thursday, July 30

4.45 a.m.: Milwaukee Brewers @ San Francisco Giants

Friday, July 31

11.10 a.m.: Seattle Mariners @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Saturday, August 1

11.10 a.m.: Minnesota Twins @ Seattle Mariners

Sunday, August 2

10.10 a.m.: Boston Red Sox @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Monday, August 3

2.35 a.m.: Washington Nationals @ Atlanta Braves

Tuesday, August 4

9.05 a.m.: San Francisco Giants @ Texas Rangers

Wednesday, August 5

9.05 a.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers @ Chicago Cubs

Thursday, August 6

10.40 a.m.: San Diego Padres @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Friday, August 7

8.15 a.m.: Miami Marlins @ Atlanta Braves

Saturday, August 8

11.15 a.m.: Detroit Tigers @ San Francisco Giants

Sunday, August 9

8.15 a.m.: Houston Astros @ San Diego Padres

Monday, August 10

5.10 a.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Tuesday, August 11

10.45 a.m.: Houston Astros @ San Francisco Giants

Wednesday, August 12

10.40 a.m.: Milwaukee Brewers @ San Diego Padres

Thursday, August 13

8.15 a.m.: New York Mets @ Atlanta Braves

Friday, August 14

11.10 a.m.: Milwaukee Brewers @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Saturday, August 15

8.15 a.m.: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Atlanta Braves

Sunday, August 16

8.10 a.m.: San Diego Padres @ Cleveland Guardians

Monday, August 17

5.05 a.m.: Colorado Rockies @ San Francisco Giants

Tuesday, August 18

9.40 a.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers @ Colorado Rockies

Wednesday, August 19

8.10 a.m.: San Diego Padres @ New York Mets

Thursday, August 20

7.40 a.m.: San Francisco Giants @ Cleveland Guardians

Friday, August 21

7.35 a.m.: New York Yankees @ Baltimore Orioles

Saturday, August 22

10.40 a.m.: Minnesota Twins @ San Diego Padres

Sunday, August 23

10.10 a.m.: Pittsburgh Pirates @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Monday, August 24

8.10 a.m.: Atlanta Braves @ Milwaukee Brewers

Tuesday, August 25

10.45 a.m.: Cincinnati Reds @ San Francisco Giants

Wednesday, August 26

10.40 a.m.: Pittsburgh Pirates @ San Diego Padres

Thursday, August 27

8.05 a.m.: Houston Astros @ New York Yankees

Friday, August 28

10.45 a.m.: Arizona Diamondbacks @ San Francisco Giants

Saturday, August 29

7.40 a.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers @ Detroit Tigers

Sunday, August 30

5.10 a.m.: San Diego Padres @ Tampa Bay Rays

Monday, August 31

2.35 a.m.: Colorado Rockies @ Atlanta Braves

Tuesday, September 1

7.40 a.m.: San Diego Padres @ Cincinnati Reds

Wednesday, September 2

7.45 a.m.: Atlanta Braves @ Washington Nationals

Thursday, September 3

7.40 a.m.: San Francisco Giants @ Pittsburgh Pirates

Friday, September 4

11.10 a.m.: St. Louis Cardinals @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Saturday, September 5

8.10 a.m.: San Francisco Giants @ New York Mets

Sunday, September 6

10.10 a.m.: Washington Nationals @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Monday, September 7

5.10 a.m.: New York Yankees @ San Diego Padres

Tuesday, September 8

10.10 a.m.: Cincinnati Reds @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Wednesday, September 9

10.45 a.m.: St. Louis Cardinals @ San Francisco Giants

Thursday, September 10

5.10 a.m.: Washington Nationals @ San Diego Padres

Friday, September 11

1.15 a.m.: Tampa Bay Rays @ Atlanta Braves

Saturday, September 12

8.10 a.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers @ Miami Marlins

Sunday, September 13

2.35 a.m.: New York Mets @ New York Yankees

Monday, September 14

2.35 a.m.: Philadelphia Phillies @ Atlanta Braves

Tuesday, September 15

9.40 a.m.: San Diego Padres @ Colorado Rockies

Wednesday, September 16

8.45 a.m.: San Francisco Giants @ St. Louis Cardinals

Thursday, September 17

8.40 a.m.: Atlanta Braves @ Chicago Cubs

Friday, September 18

1.40 a.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers @ Cincinnati Reds

Saturday, September 19

10.40 a.m.: New York Yankees @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Sunday, September 20

9.40 a.m.: Miami Marlins @ San Diego Padres

Monday, September 21

3.10 a.m.: Atlanta Braves @ Houston Astros

Tuesday, September 22

10.45 a.m.: Minnesota Twins @ San Francisco Giants

Wednesday, September 23

8.15 a.m.: Cincinnati Reds @ Atlanta Braves

Thursday, September 24

8.05 a.m.: Tampa Bay Rays @ New York Yankees

Friday, September 25

7.05 a.m.: Milwaukee Brewers @ Philadelphia Phillies

Saturday, September 26

8.10 a.m.: Atlanta Braves @ Miami Marlins

Sunday, September 27

8.05 a.m.: Baltimore Orioles @ New York Yankees

Monday, September 28