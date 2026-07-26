          Watch MLB live on Disney + Korea

          Lee Jung-hoo is one of Korea's MLB stars whom baseball fans can now watch on Disney+ in Korea. Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
          • ESPN
          Jul 26, 2026, 11:19 PM

          Major League Baseball has never been more compelling for Korean baseball fans, and now you can now watch the league on Disney + Korea.

          Every day, the world's best players take the field in iconic ballparks, fierce rivalries are renewed, and the race toward October intensifies. Whether you're following Korean stars, watching the game's biggest superstars such as Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, and Bobby Witt Jr., or enjoying late-night baseball from across the Pacific, Disney+ brings you closer to the action for the rest of the season.

          Leading the way for the Korean players is Lee Jung-hoo, whose smooth swing, elite defense and relentless competitiveness have quickly made him a fan favorite with the San Francisco Giants. After establishing himself as one of the KBO League's greatest modern players, Lee continues to prove he belongs on baseball's biggest stage, showcasing the all-round brilliance that made him a legend in Korea.

          Korean fans have plenty of other familiar names to follow throughout the season.

          Kim Ha-seong brings Gold Glove-calibre defense and outstanding versatility to the Atlanta Braves, while Kim Hye-seong continues his development with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bae Ji-hwan, now with the New York Mets, offers exciting speed and athleticism, while veteran Rob Refsnyder continues to provide valuable production for the Seattle Mariners. Newcomer Song Sung-mun has also joined the San Diego Padres, adding another Korean talent to the major league landscape. Injuries and roster moves may affect when some players appear in the majors, but each remains part of the growing Korean presence in MLB.

          MLB is about much more than individual players, of course.

          Every week features must-watch matchups between historic franchises such as the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants. Fans can watch MVP winners, Cy Young aces and the game's brightest young stars compete in one of the most demanding seasons in professional sport.

          The journey doesn't stop with the regular season.

          Every pitch becomes more important as teams battle for playoff positions before the drama of the postseason begins.

          From Wild Card clashes to the League Championship Series and the World Series, MLB delivers unforgettable moments that baseball fans in Korea and around the world remember for years.

          Don't miss a moment.

          Follow the biggest games, the brightest stars and Korea's representatives throughout the MLB season with Disney+, bringing America's pastime to baseball fans across Korea.

          MLB Games on Disney+ Korea (All times KST)

          Monday, July 27

          • 5.05 a.m.: Los Angeles Angels @ San Francisco Giants

          Tuesday, July 28

          • 8.10 a.m.: Atlanta Braves @ New York Mets

          Wednesday, July 29

          • 10.40 a.m.: Colorado Rockies @ San Diego Padres

          Thursday, July 30

          • 4.45 a.m.: Milwaukee Brewers @ San Francisco Giants

          Friday, July 31

          • 11.10 a.m.: Seattle Mariners @ Los Angeles Dodgers

          Saturday, August 1

          • 11.10 a.m.: Minnesota Twins @ Seattle Mariners

          Sunday, August 2

          • 10.10 a.m.: Boston Red Sox @ Los Angeles Dodgers

          Monday, August 3

          • 2.35 a.m.: Washington Nationals @ Atlanta Braves

          Tuesday, August 4

          • 9.05 a.m.: San Francisco Giants @ Texas Rangers

          Wednesday, August 5

          9.05 a.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers @ Chicago Cubs

          Thursday, August 6

          • 10.40 a.m.: San Diego Padres @ Arizona Diamondbacks

          Friday, August 7

          • 8.15 a.m.: Miami Marlins @ Atlanta Braves

          Saturday, August 8

          • 11.15 a.m.: Detroit Tigers @ San Francisco Giants

          Sunday, August 9

          • 8.15 a.m.: Houston Astros @ San Diego Padres

          Monday, August 10

          • 5.10 a.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers @ Arizona Diamondbacks

          Tuesday, August 11

          • 10.45 a.m.: Houston Astros @ San Francisco Giants

          Wednesday, August 12

          • 10.40 a.m.: Milwaukee Brewers @ San Diego Padres

          Thursday, August 13

          • 8.15 a.m.: New York Mets @ Atlanta Braves

          Friday, August 14

          • 11.10 a.m.: Milwaukee Brewers @ Los Angeles Dodgers

          Saturday, August 15

          • 8.15 a.m.: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Atlanta Braves

          Sunday, August 16

          • 8.10 a.m.: San Diego Padres @ Cleveland Guardians

          Monday, August 17

          • 5.05 a.m.: Colorado Rockies @ San Francisco Giants

          Tuesday, August 18

          • 9.40 a.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers @ Colorado Rockies

          Wednesday, August 19

          • 8.10 a.m.: San Diego Padres @ New York Mets

          Thursday, August 20

          • 7.40 a.m.: San Francisco Giants @ Cleveland Guardians

          Friday, August 21

          • 7.35 a.m.: New York Yankees @ Baltimore Orioles

          Saturday, August 22

          • 10.40 a.m.: Minnesota Twins @ San Diego Padres

          Sunday, August 23

          • 10.10 a.m.: Pittsburgh Pirates @ Los Angeles Dodgers

          Monday, August 24

          • 8.10 a.m.: Atlanta Braves @ Milwaukee Brewers

          Tuesday, August 25

          • 10.45 a.m.: Cincinnati Reds @ San Francisco Giants

          Wednesday, August 26

          • 10.40 a.m.: Pittsburgh Pirates @ San Diego Padres

          Thursday, August 27

          • 8.05 a.m.: Houston Astros @ New York Yankees

          Friday, August 28

          • 10.45 a.m.: Arizona Diamondbacks @ San Francisco Giants

          Saturday, August 29

          • 7.40 a.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers @ Detroit Tigers

          Sunday, August 30

          • 5.10 a.m.: San Diego Padres @ Tampa Bay Rays

          Monday, August 31

          • 2.35 a.m.: Colorado Rockies @ Atlanta Braves

          Tuesday, September 1

          • 7.40 a.m.: San Diego Padres @ Cincinnati Reds

          Wednesday, September 2

          • 7.45 a.m.: Atlanta Braves @ Washington Nationals

          Thursday, September 3

          • 7.40 a.m.: San Francisco Giants @ Pittsburgh Pirates

          Friday, September 4

          • 11.10 a.m.: St. Louis Cardinals @ Los Angeles Dodgers

          Saturday, September 5

          • 8.10 a.m.: San Francisco Giants @ New York Mets

          Sunday, September 6

          • 10.10 a.m.: Washington Nationals @ Los Angeles Dodgers

          Monday, September 7

          • 5.10 a.m.: New York Yankees @ San Diego Padres

          Tuesday, September 8

          • 10.10 a.m.: Cincinnati Reds @ Los Angeles Dodgers

          Wednesday, September 9

          • 10.45 a.m.: St. Louis Cardinals @ San Francisco Giants

          Thursday, September 10

          • 5.10 a.m.: Washington Nationals @ San Diego Padres

          Friday, September 11

          • 1.15 a.m.: Tampa Bay Rays @ Atlanta Braves

          Saturday, September 12

          • 8.10 a.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers @ Miami Marlins

          Sunday, September 13

          • 2.35 a.m.: New York Mets @ New York Yankees

          Monday, September 14

          • 2.35 a.m.: Philadelphia Phillies @ Atlanta Braves

          Tuesday, September 15

          • 9.40 a.m.: San Diego Padres @ Colorado Rockies

          Wednesday, September 16

          • 8.45 a.m.: San Francisco Giants @ St. Louis Cardinals

          Thursday, September 17

          • 8.40 a.m.: Atlanta Braves @ Chicago Cubs

          Friday, September 18

          • 1.40 a.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers @ Cincinnati Reds

          Saturday, September 19

          • 10.40 a.m.: New York Yankees @ Arizona Diamondbacks

          Sunday, September 20

          • 9.40 a.m.: Miami Marlins @ San Diego Padres

          Monday, September 21

          • 3.10 a.m.: Atlanta Braves @ Houston Astros

          Tuesday, September 22

          • 10.45 a.m.: Minnesota Twins @ San Francisco Giants

          Wednesday, September 23

          • 8.15 a.m.: Cincinnati Reds @ Atlanta Braves

          Thursday, September 24

          • 8.05 a.m.: Tampa Bay Rays @ New York Yankees

          Friday, September 25

          • 7.05 a.m.: Milwaukee Brewers @ Philadelphia Phillies

          Saturday, September 26

          • 8.10 a.m.: Atlanta Braves @ Miami Marlins

          Sunday, September 27

          • 8.05 a.m.: Baltimore Orioles @ New York Yankees

          Monday, September 28

          • 4.10 a.m.: Arizona Diamondbacks @ San Diego Padres