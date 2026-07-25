Women's Africa Cup of Nations - 20 potential WAFCON breakout stars and wonderkids to watch

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Ahead of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations - which kicks off in Morocco on Sunday - ESPN's Ed Dove picks out 20 unheralded stars, wonder kids and players you may not have heard of who could be primed to take the continent by storm over the next month.

Faith Chinzimu (Malawi)

While Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga understandably dominate discussion around Malawi's historic first WAFCON appearance, Chinzimu has already written her own chapter in the Scorchers' story.

With Malawi being held by Angola in the decisive second leg of their final qualifier, the teenager struck twice between the 82nd and 8th minutes to secure a 2-0 victory and send her country to the continental tournament for the first time.

Already developing with BK Hacken in Sweden, the versatile midfielder now has an opportunity to demonstrate that there is more to Malawi's emerging generation than their celebrated Chawinga sisters.

Gift Monday (Nigeria)

Asisat Oshoala and Gift Monday will be key to Nigeria's 2026 WAFCON campaign. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Few players arrive with more unfinished WAFCON business than Monday.

Her omission from Nigeria's squad for the previous tournament became a major talking point, particularly given her club form, with journalists and supporters unhappy not to be able to enjoy one of the Super Falcons' brightest talents.

Monday acknowledged her disappointment, while coach Justine Madugu explained that competition, tactical requirements and squad balance had counted against her.

Now with Washington Spirit, Monday finally gets her opportunity, and while she missed out on 'Mission X' 12 months ago, she now has the chance to make up for lost time.

Princess Marfo (Ghana)

Marfo arrives having secured a move to PSV Eindhoven in June, while Ghana coach Kim Bjorkegren believes she has progressed significantly since the previous WAFCON.

"Princess Marfo played last year, has had aa good season behind her and has just moved to PSV," he told ESPN. "She's in a better place now than if I compare with one year ago."

A Right to Dream graduate who has also represented FC Nordsjaelland and Bay FC, the 22-year-old - who also holds Danish citizenship - offers pace and versatility within a youthful Black Queens squad.

Nusra Jafari (Tanzania)

There are wonderkids, and then there are players who arrive at a senior continental championship aged 15.

Born in December 2010, goalkeeper Jafari has distinguished herself in continental youth football - she was Goalkeeper of the Tournament at CAF's inaugural U-17 Girls Integrated Football Tournament.

She may not displace Tanzania's more experienced goalkeepers during WAFCON, but her presence alone is remarkable, and she could conceivably still be representing Tanzania at this tournament well into the 2040s or now, simply being here marks her out as one of WAFCON's most extraordinary prospects.

Habiba Sabry (Egypt)

Another young goalkeeper, Sabry has accumulated an unusual amount of senior experience for a stopper still in her teens. The 20-year-old established herself as Masar's first choice and helped them win the Egyptian league and cup before playing a prominent role in their CAF Women's Champions League campaign.

Agile, alert and already accustomed to considerable responsibility, Sabry is among the most intriguing members of an Egyptian generation returning to WAFCON for the first time in a decade.

Alimata Belem (Burkina Faso)

Burkina Faso can benefit from Alimata Belem's experience with Eibar and Washington Spirit. Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Belem arrives in Morocco having already secured a significant next step in her career, with Washington Spirit moving this month to sign the Burkina Faso international.

The 21-year-old has developed in Spain with Logrono United and Eibar, and can operate in defence or midfield.

Her move to the NWSL represents another encouraging development for a Burkina Faso side returning for only their second WAFCON appearance, and the youngster has another opportunity to demonstrate why the Spirit have invested in her future.

Kautar Azraf (Morocco)

The hosts possess plenty of established stars, but Azraf may be the most intriguing representative of their next generation.

The 18-year-old Barcelona prospect has earned her place in Jorge Vilda's squad after progressing through Morocco's youth setup and is preparing for her first senior WAFCON, having been selected ahead of some more established names.

Her club affiliation inevitably attracts attention, but the more significant question is whether she can begin translating that potential into senior international football.

Doing so at a home tournament would provide quite an introduction - particularly for a Morocco team already startling to look beyond its current generation.

Aissatou Fall (Senegal)

Fall was only 17 when injury to veteran Mbayang Sow thrust her into Senegal's defence at the previous WAFCON.

She responded by playing every minute, helping the Lionesses keep two clean sheets in four matches (they were only breached by Zambia and Morocco) as they reached the quarterfinals before losing to South Africa on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

Currently with Senegalese heavyweights Aigles de la Medina, the WAFCON could be her launchpad to move to Europe, the States or beyond.

Varsenia da Luz (Cape Verde)

Captain da Luz has been part of Cape Verde's remarkable rise from the team's inception, with the Sharks only playing their first international in 2018.

The left-back was appointed captain six years ago, contributed two goals in their qualifying double-header victory over Guinea, and has been part of the recent hegemony of domestic champions Seven Stars.

Away from football, she holds a degree in systems and computer engineering, and currently works as a system administrator.

"Our greatest strength lies in the collective," FCF Women's Vice-President Tatiana Carvalho told ESPN. "I believe we have the ability to surprise and leave our mark on the tournament."

Da Luz will be responsible for leading that collective.

Achta Toko Njoya (Cameroon)

Toko Njoya's trajectory makes her one of Cameroon's most intriguing young prospects.

Born in Yaounde, she began her senior career with Eclair Football before moving to Spain with Getafe in 2023.

Two years later came a considerably bigger opportunity when she signed for Real Madrid, where she has continued her development with the club's B team.

Cameroonian football to Real Madrid in two years is already a remarkable leap; how will she handle her first senior international tournament?

Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana)

Boaduwaa scored four goals during qualifying and arrives with an emphatic endorsement from her head coach.

"We have Boaduwaa, the striker - she played last year, [and] I think she has improved," Bjorkegren told ESPN. "She also has a better understanding [of] what I'm expecting from her as a number nine.

"I wouldn't be so surprised if she will be the best goalscorer in the tournament."

After managing only one goal at the previous WAFCON, Boaduwaa arrives this time with both qualifying form and her coach's considerable confidence behind her.

Surely it's time for CAF's 2022 Young Player of the Year to realise her potential.

Adele Kabre (Burkina Faso)

Kabre heads to the WAFCON after overcoming the cruciate ligament injury that interrupted the rise of one of Burkina Faso's brightest attacking prospects.

She excelled as they won bronze at the 2023 WAFU Zone B Under-20 Women's Cup and was subsequently crowned her country's 'Queen of Women's Football'.

After recovering from injury, the 21-year-old moved to Liaoning in China and returned to international action in style, scoring four times during WAFCON qualifying (no one in the continent scored more).

Zoe October (South Africa)

South Africa will keep an eye on the growth of Zoe October during the 2026 WAFCON. Masashi Hara/Getty Images

At the last tournament, Ronnel Donnelly was South Africa's breakout star; 12 months on, could it be October?

At just 18, the University of the Western Cape player is the youngest member of Desiree Ellis's squad and one of six South Africans preparing for their first WAFCON.

October only made her senior international debut this year, but has done enough to force her way into an experienced Banyana group.

She can play without the expectations carried by South Africa's established stars, and her energy and directness could make her particularly dangerous off the bench against tiring opponents.

A fine strike from distance against Ghana in February's U-20 World Cup qualifier could be a sign of things to come.

Fridah Mukoma (Zambia)

Zambia already boast two of African football's most celebrated forwards in Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji, but Mukoma represents the next wave.

Five goals and 13 assists for ZESCO earned her Zambia's Young Player of the Year award before she shared the Golden Boot as Zambia won the COSAFA Women's Championship.

Those performances earned the teenager an NWSL move to Kansas City Current, who subsequently loaned her to Beijing last year.

Direct, quick and productive, Mukoma now gets an opportunity to make her mark on Africa's biggest stage, where she will doubtless benefit from working alongside the likes of Banda and Kundananji during the summer.

Kadiatou Diarra (Mali)

At just 17, Diarra is among the youngest outfield players at the tournament and represents an intriguing piece of Mali's future.

The Paris FC youngster was born in France and had already represented France at youth level, but now heads to Morocco as part of Mali's senior squad.

Her selection alone represents a rapid transition from youth football into the senior international game.

For Mali, recruiting young dual-national talent developed within France could become increasingly important; Ayyoub Bouaddi starred at the men's World Cup after ditching France for Morocco; could Diarra have a similar impact for Mali?

Melissa Bethi (Algeria)

Bethi reaches her first major tournament having just secured a move to Washington Spirit in the NWSL.

The midfielder learned her trade in France and represented Nantes before the Spirit moved for her following an impressive domestic campaign.

Despite being eligible to represent Les Bleues, she chose to represent her father's homeland, adding another talented diaspora prospect to the Fennecs' squad.

Still only 20, she brings technical quality and composure to midfield and heads to Morocco with the opportunity to introduce herself to a much wider African audience, as well as US-based fans keen to see what they should expect in the NWSL.

Monique Ngock (Cameroon)

play 0:53 Temwa Chawinga scores goal for Kansas City Current

Still only 21, Ngock has been regarded as one of Cameroon's outstanding prospects since winning her country's women's Ballon d'Or award in 2022.

The midfielder subsequently moved to Reims in France, where she has continued her development in European football, but has she truly kicked on?

Most comfortable operating from deeper positions, Ngock combines technical security with confidence in possession and an ability to progress the ball through midfield.

Cameroon have missed the last two major global tournaments after reaching the 2015 and 2019 World Cups; Ngock could be central to the generation tasked with returning them to that level, while also proving that she can one day become the player her nation hoped she would.

Lilian Awuor (Kenya)

Few players were more important to their country's qualification than Awuor.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper was decisive in Kenya's qualifying tie against Tunisia, saving two penalties in the second leg away from home as the Harambee Starlets advanced.

She has also accumulated valuable European experience with Farul Constanta in Romania, helping them secure consecutive league titles.

Kenya are returning to WAFCON for the first time since 2016, and expect Awuor to be kept busy up against Morocco, Senegal and Algeria in Group A.

Habiba Essam (Egypt)

Essam's reputation was already considerable when Al Ahly signed her to a three-year contract reportedly worth more than one million Egyptian pounds in 2024, while she was still only 17.

She quickly justified that investment, scoring prolifically and earning a nomination for the Egyptian Women's Premier League Team of the Year in her first season.

Essam had already debuted for Egypt aged 16 and scored twice during WAFCON qualifying.

A technically adroit forward and natural finisher, she now has the chance to demonstrate whether her formidable domestic scoring instincts translate to the continental stage.

Ajegipina Zakaria (Ghana)

While Boaduwaa could lead Ghana's attack, Bjorkegren has identified Zakaria as an explosive alternative capable of changing matches from the bench.

"We have a young player, 20, 21 years old, Zakaria," he told ESPN. "She's very, very explosive. So that's one good player that can come in from the bench."

The Ampem Darkoa attacker's acceleration and direct running give the Black Queens a different weapon within their already stacked offensive roster.

In a tournament where substitutes can rapidly change games, young Zakaria could emerge from a supporting role to become one of Ghana's surprise protagonists.