Anahat Singh becomes first Indian to win World Junior Squash Championships

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Anahat Singh created history by becoming the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championship title.

The 18-year-old Indian prodigy beat Egypt's Ruqayya Salem 3-0 (11-3, 11-7, 11-9) in the final of the tournament in Niagara-on-the-Lake in Canada to win the gold medal. This is a significant achievement as a player from Egypt had won this title for 16 consecutive years, and Anahat broke that monopoly without dropping a game.

The final was a top-of-the-table clash and the top-seeded Indian beat the second seed from Egypt, a country that has a rich legacy in this sport. The last time a player not Egyptian or of Egyptian-origin won the junior world championship was Amanda Sobhy in 2010.

In the semifinal and quarterfinals as well, Anahat had beaten Egyptian players -- Habiba Rizk 3-1 (11-7, 11-5, 6-11, 11-9) and Barb Sameh 3-1 (11-3, 8-11, 11-4, 11-6).

In the world of squash, beating three Egyptians back-to-back is an achievement in itself. To then end their 16-year-old hold on the title and win India's first is an incredible performance the teenager, who was also India's first finalist in the event in over 20 years -- the first since Joshna Chinappa in 2005.

Earlier this year, Anahat had said this World Championship would be her last junior tournament as she has transitioned to the senior circuit, and is already a top-20 player in the world. She had had won a bronze medal the year before and wanted to changed that colour, which she did in a commanding manner.

She dropped only two games in the tournament and in the final as well, was aggressive and took charge of the match early on and went on to win in straight games.

Anahat has always been seen as a future champion. She debuted for India when she was only 14 years old - incidentally at the 2022 Commonwealth Games - and won medals at the Asian Games at 16. With squash now an Olympic sport, Anahat has been in the spotlight and has managed to deliver under pressure, like back-to-back India Open wins in Mumbai. This World Junior title is yet another example of it, and just another step on the road for the Indian squash prodigy.