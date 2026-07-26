Nxled rebounds in style; PLDT aces early test in PVL On Tour

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Nxled Chameleons wasted no time putting their opening-day loss behind them, while the PLDT High Speed Hitters survived an early-season test in the ongoing 2026 PVL On Tour Showdown on Saturday, July 25, at the Chavit Coliseum in Vigan.

Nxled bounced back with a convincing straight-set victory over the Capital1 Solar Spikers after dropping their tournament opener. On the other hand, PLDT had to fend off a gritty challenge from the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in four sets to cap an eventful day before a lively crowd.

Nxled makes quick work of undermanned Capital1

Presented with a Capital1 squad missing Alas Pilipinas standouts Bella Belen, Erika Santos, and Vanie Gandler, Nxled showed no mercy, sweeping the Solar Spikers, 25-17, 25-23, 25-18.

The victory evened the Chameleons' record at 1-1 after their opening-day defeat and earned them the tournament's ₱100,000 incentive. Veteran Myla Pablo led the way with 17 points built on 12 attacks, four blocks, and one ace, while Jonah Sabete-Escamillan added 13 markers.

Gel Cayuna efficiently steered the offense with 17 excellent sets, while MJ Phillips and Jovelyn Fernandez chipped in seven and six points, respectively, despite seeing limited action.

Nxled finally broke the match open late in the third set after nursing a slim 18-17 advantage.

The Nxled Chameleons celebrate a point during their straight-set victory over the Capital1 Solar Spikers in the 2026 PVL On Tour Showdown. (PVL)

Escamillan and Pablo fueled a decisive 6-1 burst that brought the Chameleons to match point before EJ Cariño put the finishing touches on the sweep with a service ace.

The Chameleons also overcame a shaky second set in which they committed 12 unforced errors before Escamillan delivered the set-clinching point to hand Nxled a commanding two-set lead.

Rookie libero Irah Jaboneta, the fifth overall pick in this year's rookie draft, made the most of her opportunities with nine excellent digs while sharing floor duties with veteran Bang Pineda.

For head coach Ettore Guidetti, the scoreline told only part of the story. What impressed him most was the team's relentless effort on the defensive end.

"To be honest, I think we really enjoyed playing today. It was a lot of fun. I'm really happy that everybody had the opportunity to show how good all of my players are. Our defense was outstanding, and I think the crowd also enjoyed watching the team fight for every ball," said the Italian coach.

Capital1 remained winless at 0-2 despite six points from Shaya Adorador. Trisha Genesis, Sydney Niegos, and Ysa Jimenez added five points apiece for the Solar Spikers.

PLDT weathers Choco Mucho's challenge

PLDT also walked away with ₱100,000 after fending off a determined Choco Mucho side, 25-21, 20-25, 29-27, 25-18, to begin its preseason campaign on a winning note.

The turning point came in a nerve-racking third set that stretched well beyond regulation. A successful block-touch challenge on Kiesha Bedonia's attack tied the score at 26-all before Mika Reyes delivered a quick attack. Moments later, Alleiah Malaluan blasted a down-the-line winner to finally give PLDT the marathon frame, 29-27.

Once it escaped the third-set scare, PLDT never looked back.

The High Speed Hitters raced to an early cushion in the fourth set behind Bedonia, Malaluan, and birthday celebrant Kianna Dy before pulling away to complete the victory in two hours and 25 minutes.

Kianna Dy scored 17 points as the PLDT High Speed Hitters outlasted the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in four sets to open their PVL On Tour campaign in Vigan. (PVL)

Dy paced PLDT with 17 points, while Savi Davison added 13 points and 10 excellent receptions despite playing only three sets.

Reyes chipped in 12 markers, Majoy Baron contributed 10, and Kim Fajardo orchestrated the offense with 26 excellent sets.

Kath Arado once again anchored PLDT's defense with 31 excellent digs, while Malaluan supplied nine points to go along with 11 digs and seven excellent receptions.

The victory may have been satisfying, but head coach Rald Ricafort saw plenty of room for improvement.

"I'm happy we got the result, but we still have a lot to fix. Some of our starters were a bit off today, and it wasn't an easy match to win. We had to rely on our bench, and I'm happy those players stepped up and delivered," he said.

Choco Mucho slipped to 0-2 despite Caitlin Viray's 16-point performance. Isa Molde added 14 points, while Jewel Encarnacion finished with 10 in the losing effort.

Vigan embraces volleyball stars

The action extended beyond the scoreboard as several of the league's biggest names received thunderous ovations throughout the day.

Fresh off her move to Cignal, libero Detdet Pepito enjoyed one of the loudest receptions of the day during her first appearance in Vigan.

"I was actually surprised that so many people were cheering for me. I honestly didn't expect to be recognized like that as a libero," Pepito said.

The decorated University of Santo Tomas product hopes more young players will be inspired to embrace the libero position.

"It's heartwarming, and I hope future players realize that being a libero is just as important. We can perform at a high level and make a big impact in our own role," the former UAAP Best Libero said.

Meanwhile, Dy also capped her 31st birthday with both a victory and a memorable reception from the Vigan faithful, with her family and boyfriend Dwight Ramos cheering from the stands.

"I really appreciate it because the trip here isn't easy. It takes seven hours to get here, so I'm really grateful they made the effort to watch my game and celebrate my birthday with me," Dy stated.

For Dy, the birthday celebration became even more meaningful as she shared the occasion with her loved ones while helping PLDT open its preseason campaign with a victory before an appreciative Vigan crowd.