Nigeria vs. Malawi - Kick-off time, how to watch, news for Super Falcons' WAFCON opener

Nigeria will begin their Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title defence against debutants Malawi -- led by the Chawinga sisters -- on Tuesday in Rabat's Group C clash.

It was in the same city that the Super Falcons came back from 2-0 down to beat hosts Morocco 3-2 in last year's WAFCON final to claim a 10th crown - or a 12th if the 1991 and 1995 triumphs in the tournament's fledgling years are counted.

Justin Madugu's side will look to make a statement that Nigeria's golden age for women's football is still alive.

Only Equatorial Guinea (in 2008 and 2012) and South Africa (2022) have been African champions besides the Super Falcons. However, Nigeria had to dig deep to regain their crown last year after losing it three years prior.

Their pre-tournament preparation began under less than ideal circumstances, with players alleging theft in their hotel.

As per ESPN's Colin Udoh's source, a suspect has since been arrested and confessed, with restitution being made to the players pending the completion of the legal process.

Focus will now turn to the field of play, where Nigeria will face a Scorchers side with two of the most famous women's footballers on the planet - Lyon's Tabitha and Kansas City Current's Temwa Chawinga. After years of heartbreak and clashes between players and federation, Malawi have finally arrived - beginning their WAFCON journey with arguably the toughest test imaginable.

The top two teams in each group will progress to the quarter-finals, with Egypt and Zambia the other teams the Super Falcons and Scorchers will have to compete with.

Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Key details

Date: Tuesday, July 28 at 21:00 WAT (21:00 local time in Morocco, 21:00 BST, 22:00 CAT)

Venue: Al Madina Stadium, Rabat

How to watch: AfroSport will air the game in Nigeria, while SABC has broadcasting rights in South Africa and the WAFCON also airs on SuperSport

DAZN has acquired WAFCON rights in Germany and surrounding territories. ESPN will provide coverage of games on our website.

Team news

Temwa Chawinga started Malawi's 4-0 friendly loss to Ghana, although Tabitha Chawinga was initially on the bench.

Al-Ittihad's Ashleigh Plumptre is not in Nigeria's squad as she continues her recovery from a long-term injury.

Expected lineups

Nigeria

GK Chiamaka Nnadozie

LB Michelle Alozie | CB Osinachi Ohale | CB Shukurat Oladipo | RB Oluwatosin Demehin

CM Rasheedat Ajibade | CM Christy Ucheibe | CM Esther Okoronkwo

LW Jennifer Echegini | ST Gift Monday | RW Toni Payne

Malawi

GK Yamikani Kaonga

LB Tendai Sani | CB Faith Chimzimu | CB Rose Alufandika | RB Benadetta Mkandawire

LM Madyina Ngulube | CM Sabina Thom | CM Chimwemwe Madise | RM Chimwemwe Madise

ST Tabitha Chawinga | ST Temwa Chawinga

Stats

Including 1991 and 1995, Nigeria have been African champions 12 out of a possible 15 times.

Temwa Chawinga has 9 goals and 2 assists in 11 games for the Kansas City Current in the current NWSL season.