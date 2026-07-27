Asisat Oshoala wants more than another Nigeria title, she wants WAFCON itself to win

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Nigeria are intent, as always, on winning the Women's Africa Cup of Nations title and extending their record haul to 11, but for star forward Asisat Oshoala, lifting another trophy would represent only part of the tournament's success.

The six-time African Women's Footballer of the Year, who is chasing her fifth tournament title, believes that the tournament has reached a point where it needs evolve, starting with getting more people through the turnstiles and making it a bigger spectacle for the rest of the world to see.

"I'm looking forward to Nigeria winning it again," Oshoala said during a CAF media roundtable.

"That's always the goal, but with every edition there also has to be improvement, both on and off the pitch. I'd love to see more fans in the stadiums, more marketing, more commercial opportunities.

"The last edition generated a lot of attention online and the media coverage was better than previous tournaments. If there's even more promotion this time, it will help spread African women's football to people who still don't know enough about it."

Oshoala is uniquely placed to call for that transformation. Starting from when she made her first appearance at the tournament in 2014, the forward watched African women's football evolve from an era when opportunities outside the continent were scarce, to one in which African stars are among the biggest names in the global game.

"It's been an amazing journey for me personally," the former Barcelona star said. "I've experienced the growth of women's football in Africa from when I started playing until now, and I've also been able to compare it with other continents where I've played. It's been really impressive.

"Of course, there's still room for improvement. There are many things that can get better. But I think we're on the right path."

That improvement starts with building on the atmosphere from the previous final in Morocco, which Oshoala says was evidence of both how far the tournament has come and how much further it can still go.

"The Final had an amazing atmosphere," she said. "But before then, unless Morocco were playing, the stadiums weren't always full.

"That's where awareness and media work become important. I'd like to see even more media coverage that reaches new audiences."

Asisat Oshoala hopes the success of Africa's women in global leagues can lead to WAFCON's growth. Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Her observations carry weight because few players have experienced African women's football's modern rise quite like Oshoala, as her own journey mirrors the transformation that she wants to see. She started her career in Nigeria, and played in countries like England, China, Spain, the USA with Bay FC, and now Saudi Arabia with Al Hilal.

"I'm blessed to be a professional footballer," she said. "One of the things I love most is that football has allowed me to take my craft to places I never imagined.

"I've played on different continents, travelled around the world, experienced different cultures and met so many people. It's one of the reasons I'm always grateful for this career.

"If not for football, I don't think I would have packed my bags one day and decided to go to China or America. Football has given me those experiences, and I'll always be grateful for them."

It is a long way from 26 years ago when legendary Nigeria forward Mercy Akide blazed the trail as the first African woman to establish a professional career abroad, going first went to play college football in the USA, and then joining the San Diego Spirit of the Women's United Soccer Association.

At the time, opportunities beyond the continent -- and even within -- for women's football were almost non-existent and the women's game struggled for recognition outside of Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon and South Africa. That path has widened considerably, but Oshoala's era has accelerated the sport's global reach.

Today, African internationals are starring for some of the world's biggest clubs, breaking transfer records and collecting individual honours.

Zambia captain Barbara Banda has become one of the global faces of the women's game, appearing on giant digital billboards in New York's Times Square and in her team's state of Florida after leading Orlando Pride to NWSL success. She has also featured prominently in promotional campaigns in the United States, a reflection of her growing commercial appeal.

Malawi striker Temwa Chawinga has established herself as one of the world's most prolific forwards, getting her own bubble-head figure, the first for an African woman player, while African players are increasingly earning recognition alongside the game's biggest stars.