Who is Sebastian Pedersen - His connection to Erling Haaland and more facts about Orlando Pirates' new striker

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The banter on social media about Erling Haaland and Sebastian Pedersen supposedly being "cousins" may have no factual basis, but they have more than simply their Norwegian passports in common -- both being former Norway youth team strikers during overlapping periods.

New Orlando Pirates signing Pedersen once competed Erling Haaland for a starting spot in Norway's U18 and U19 national teams. Pedersen was in the Norway squad with Haaland on five occasions, as per Transfermarkt. Three of those matches were in UEFA Euro Under-19 qualification.

However, given that they are both strikers, their time on the pitch does not appear to have overlapped. The general trend was: when one came on, the other came off.

Pedersen is, however, capable of playing from the flanks too - particularly on the left side. This covers two of the three positions which the recently departed Relebohile Mofokeng could play in, but comments to date suggest that the Buccaneers are looking to use Pedersen upfront rather than on the wings.

Former Norway youth international Sebastian Pedersen has joined Orlando Pirates, and the club produced one of the classier announcement graphics you're likely to see. Orlando Pirates/Instagram - @orlandopirates

"Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to announce the signing of striker Sebastian Pedersen from Norwegian side Sogndal Fotball," the club said on their website on Sunday.

"The 27-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year deal, with the Club holding an option to extend for a further season.

"He becomes the newest addition to Abdeslam Ouaddou's squad as the Buccaneers prepare for a competitive season ahead.

"Pedersen arrives from one of Norwegian football's great talent factories.The blonde bomber is cut from that cloth, having featured at junior national team level from U15 all the way to U21.

"In terms of his style of play, Pedersen is considered a one-touch finisher rather than a bulldozer. He has recorded 51 goals in the last 117 matches."

Missing piece of the puzzle?

He may not quite be Erling Haaland, but Pedersen is precisely the mould of player who Pirates have been crying out for - particularly with Tshegofatso Mabasa departed.

While Mabasa spent the final half-season of his Pirates contract on loan at Stellenbosch, Evidence Makgopa and Yanela Mbuthuma took turns to lead the line. While Makgopa's hold-up play and Mbuthuma's work rate off the ball make them valuable assets, the former scored six goals last season and the latter five - not enough for regulars in a side that ultimately won the Premiership.

Pedersen's strike rate has been solid throughout his career, with 59 goals and 9 assists in 166 club appearances. However, most of his career has been in Norway's second-tier OBOS-ligaen. He has only one goal in 12 Eliteserien appearances across a total of 275 minutes.

In recent years, Pirates have had an eye for talent which others have dismissed at first glance. The signing of Pedersen could be a chance for them to prove that they, like Mamelodi Sundowns, are capable of recruiting shrewdly in other continents every bit as well as in Africa.