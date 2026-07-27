South Africa vs. Tanzania - Banyana's WAFCON opener ends in defeat: as it happened

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South Africa suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Tanzania in Monday's Casablanca Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Group B opener.

Diana Msewa opened the scoring late in the first half for Tanzania before Bambanani Mbane's stoppage time equaliser ahead of the break. However, substitute Hasnath Mbamba came off the bench to snatch three points for Tanzania against the 2022 African champions.

Midfield maestro Linda Motlhalo saw her grand occasion end in heartbreak and frustration. The 'Randfontein Ronaldinho' earned her 100th Banyana Banyana cap. After being named as a starter in midfield, the Glasgow City midfielder became the 13th Banyana Banyana player in history to bring up three digits in the caps column.

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Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso will face off in the other Group B fixture immediately after Banyana Banyana's opener.