South Africa vs. Tanzania - Banyana's WAFCON opener & Linda Motlhalo's 100th cap as it happens

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South Africa are up against Tanzania in Monday's Casablanca Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Group B clash. Kick-off is at 6 p.m. local time in Morocco and 7 p.m. in South Africa.

It is a major occasion for midfield maestro Linda Motlhalo. The 'Randfontein Ronaldinho' earns her 100th Banyana Banyana cap. After being named as a starter in midfield, she has become the 13th Banyana Banyana player in history to bring up three digits in the caps column.

Glasgow City midfielder Motlhalo spoke to ESPN before the tournament and insisted that 2022 champions South Africa -- dethroned in 2025 by Nigeria -- are still among Africa's giants.

- Linda Motlhalo says Banyana are still among Africa's giants

- Banyana are heavy favourites for their WAFCON opener: how to watch & more

Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso will face off in the other Group B fixture immediately after Banyana Banyana's opener.