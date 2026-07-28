Mika De Guzman, Clarence Villaflor headline local charge at Philippine International Challenge

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For years, Filipino badminton players have travelled abroad in search of crucial ranking points.

This week, the world is coming to them.

The Philippine International Challenge 2026 officially gets underway on Tuesday, with the qualifying rounds at Gameville Central Park in Mandaluyong City, ushering in a historic chapter as the country stages its first Badminton World Federation-sanctioned tournament.

Beyond the opportunity to compete on familiar courts, the week-long spectacle offers something even more valuable.

As a Grade 3, Level 1 event on the BWF Continental Circuit, the International Challenge awards points toward the BWF World Rankings -- giving local athletes a rare chance to strengthen their international standing without leaving home.

The achievement is years in the making.

"The association sent bids to host these tournaments, a proposal to the BWF through Badminton Asia, to host an International Challenge and an International Junior Series this year," Philippine Badminton Association secretary-general Shawntel Nieto said.

"Gratefully, they accepted, and with the support of and with the go-signal from boss MVP [Manny V. Pangilinan], we were able to plan out and bring it to life. So, we're very excited about that."

The celebration will not end after this week's competition.

The tournament runs until Aug. 2, with the International Junior Series taking stage at the same venue the following week, giving the country's next generation another opportunity to compete on the international stage.

The inaugural edition has also attracted an accomplished cast from across Asia and beyond. Kazakhstan's Dimitri Panarin, who competed in the main draw of the 2022 Badminton Asia Championships in the Philippines, returns as the No. 1 seed in men's singles.

World No. 122 Clarence Villaflor headlines the home contingent in the men's competition at the Philippine International Challenge. Philippine Badminton Association

He is joined by India's Manraj Singh and Alap Mishra, Indonesia's Christian Adinata, and Malaysia's Jing Hong Kok among the tournament favorites.

The women's singles bracket is equally formidable, led by Thailand's 21-year-old Tidaporn Kleebyeesun.

Her compatriots Yataweemin Ketklieng and Pornpicha Choeikeewong, Indonesian-born Azerbaijani Keisha Fatimah Azzahra, and Malaysia's Siti Zulaikha complete the top five seeds.

Standing in their way is a Philippine contingent eager to seize the moment. Fresh from the recently concluded Philippine National Badminton Open,

World No. 122 Clarence Villaflor and four-time national women's singles champion Mika De Guzman, who holds the same world ranking, headline the home campaign after earning Top 10 seedings in their respective divisions.

Three-time reigning national men's singles champion Jelo Albo will also carry Philippines hopes in the men's singles draw.

Philippine National Badminton Open men's doubles champions Julius Villabrille and Solomon Padiz Jr. have secured their places in the main draw, along with women's doubles finalists Lea Inlayo and Jeya Pinlac, and the pairing of Hailene Diaz and Naeomi Gulpany, who begin in the women's doubles Round of 32.

More Filipinos will attempt to join them through Tuesday's qualifying matches.

In men's singles, Mark Velasco faces Saudi Arabia's Mehad Shaikh, while JR Pandi takes on Australia's Ken Richardson.

A victory for either player will see them in the Philippine lineup alongside Villaflor and Albo in the main draw.

Mixed doubles national champions Villabrille and Andrea Princess Hernandez will square off against Patricia Barredo and Filipino-born Australian Jan Mark Sotea for a place in the tournament proper.

Another Filipino pairing, Solomon Padiz Jr. and Mary Destiny Untalan, battle Vietnam's Le Minh Son and Mai Thi Thanh Ngan with the same prize at stake.

In men's doubles qualifying, Lance Vargas and Carlo Remo open against Laos' Namboun Luangamath and Phonesack Sookthavy.