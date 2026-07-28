Alex Eala, Filipinas take center stage in Philippine president's national address

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Nothing unites Filipinos quite like sporting success.

That spirit has been on full display over the past year, as tennis sensation Alex Eala emerged as one of the world's rising stars, carrying the Philippine flag to the biggest stages of a sport that has long existed on the fringes of the country's sporting consciousness.

Eala's breakthrough was matched by another milestone on the football pitch: The Filipinas secured back-to-back FIFA Women's World Cup appearances after qualifying for the 2027 tournament.

Those achievements took center stage during President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s State of the Nation Address on Monday, when he highlighted how the success of Filipino athletes could inspire the next generation to embrace sports beyond the country's traditional favorites such as basketball and volleyball.

"Through the overwhelming support we have shown Alex Eala, we hope to encourage many people to learn and play not just tennis, but other sports as well," Marcos said in Filipino during his near-85-minute speech, the longest of his presidency.

"Similarly, with the example set by the Filipinas women's football team, we hope that football gains even greater popularity in our country and that more people take up the sport.

Marcos also expressed hope that the Philippines Men's National Team would someday reach the same stage, with the them still seeking their first appearance at the FIFA World Cup.

"Perhaps one day, the Philippines will even qualify for the World Cup," President Marcos said.

For Philippine football, hearing the country's highest official champion the sport carried great weight.

National team player Sandro Reyes welcomed the president's remarks, saying greater government support could help accelerate the country's football ambitions.

"It is encouraging to hear that," Reyes said ahead of the ASEAN Championship, in which the Philippines will play two games at New Clark City Stadium in Capas, Tarlac.

"It would be beneficial to receive even greater support so that we can work towards achieving the goals he mentioned."

The Filipinas earned their place in the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup after advancing through the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup in Australia, in which they defeated Uzbekistan, 2-0, in a decisive play-in match in March.

That victory secured the Philippines' second straight World Cup berth after making their debut in the 2023 edition, in which the Filipinas stunned co-hosts New Zealand to record the country's first World Cup victory.

Tennis has also found a new place in the national conversation, largely because of Eala's rise.

Just over a week before the State of the Nation Address, Eala paid a courtesy visit to Malacañang, where Marcos presented her with a presidential citation following her historic Wimbledon campaign.

The 21-year-old became the first Filipino in the Open Era to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament, at Wimbledon, adding another landmark achievement to a season that has transformed her into one of the country's biggest sporting icons.

President Marcos said that his administration had increased support for Philippine sports, emphasizing not only their role in producing elite athletes but also in promoting healthier lifestyles among Filipinos.

"Sports are also important to us," President Marcos said.

"We have tripled our support for them, not only for the entertainment they provide but also for the sake of health."

Sports have become a recurring theme in Marcos' past two addresses.

Last year, the president announced the opening of national sports facilities, including the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila and the PhilSports Complex in Pasig, to encourage public participation in sports.

As for Eala, the support from home is expected to follow her across North America as she begins her hard-court campaign leading up to the U.S. Open, the Grand Slam at which she first announced herself to the tennis world by winning the 2022 girls' singles title.