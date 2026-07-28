Five Super Falcons players who must deliver for an 11th WAFCON title

Open Extended Reactions

Nigeria open the defence of their Women's Africa Cup of Nations title against Malawi in Rabat on July 28, chasing a record-extending 11th continental crown at a tournament expanded to 16 teams for the first time.

Justine Madugu's squad retained most of the group that beat hosts Morocco 3-2 in the last final to claim their historic tenth title, although their task is made even harder by being drawn in a group that includes Zambia, led by Barbra Banda, and Rachel Kundananji, along with a debuting Malawi team with the dangerous Chawinga sisters Tabitha and Temwa.

If the Super Falcons make it out of the group, they may have old enemies Ghana or Cameroon waiting in the quarterfinals

To negotiate these pitfalls, the Super Falcons need all their players to deliver.

But these five players especially will need to be extraordinary if Nigeria are to qualify for the World Cup and then win another title.

Rasheedat Ajibade's solid form for Paris Saint-Germain could benefit Nigeria at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations. Glenn Gervot - PSG / PSG via Getty Images

Ajibade was named Woman of the Tournament at the last WAFCON, collecting three Woman of the Match awards and scoring a penalty against South Africa in the semifinal. She was joint top scorer in 2022 with three goals and has captained the side since 2023.

But her importance goes past these measurable outputs. Madugu is strong across the front line and through the middle, and she is the player who sets the tempo when Nigeria are chasing a game, as they were at halftime in Rabat last year.

Ajibade, as expected, is the on-pitch leader, driving the team forward, showing up when an extra body is needed, and connecting all phases of the team's play.

When the energy is flagging, Ajibade is there to pump things up, and when the Super Falcons find themselves in adversity, she is the one who stirs spirits up to motivate the players.

She sets the emotional tone for the team through relentless pressing, defensive work and an unwillingness to accept defeat. Few forwards in Africa work harder without the ball, and that intensity often inspires those around her.

What Ajibade needs to do

Set the tempo early, especially in the knockouts. Nigeria cannot afford to trail 2-0 inside 25 minutes like they did the last final. Ajibade delivering in the opening half hour of knockout matches would spare the Falcons another rescue act.

Chiamaka Nnadozie, goalkeeper, Brighton and Hove Albion

Will Chiamaka Nnadozie collect any clean sheets at WAFCON? CAF

Nnadozie won the Golden Glove at the last WAFCON with four clean sheets in six matches, conceding just twice from open play across the whole tournament, both in the final.

She then finished her debut Women's Super League season with the division's best save percentage at 74.7, ahead of Hannah Hampton and Phallon Tullis-Joyce, by keeping six clean sheets and was credited with 3.3 goals prevented. Nnadozie was named CAF Women's Goalkeeper of the Year for a third straight time and finished fourth in the Yashin Trophy voting.

She is arguably Africa's best woman goalkeeper. But she will have to prove it from day one in Morocco, against four of the sharpest-shooting forwards on the continent - the Chawingas as well as Barbra Banda and Rachel Kundananji. Last tournament, she denied the latter duo, and she will have to do it again if the Super Falcons are to preserve their reputation

What Nnadozie needs to do

Cover for a rejigged defence. With Ashleigh Plumptre absent after surgery, the back line is built around Osinachi Ohale and Tosin Demehin with particular vulnerability on the left side.

She must command her penalty area, deal confidently with crosses and set pieces, organize a relatively new-look defence and continue her reputation for saving penalties. Just as importantly, her calmness spreads through the team., but she should be willing to let her defence hear it if something goes past them that should not.

Esther Okoronkwo, forward, AFC Toronto

Was there a better or more impactful player at the last tournament than Okoronkwo?

Few players have the ability to change a match as quickly as the AFC Toronto forward.

Whether she starts or comes off the bench, Okoronkwo brings direct running, technical quality, unselfish passing and an eye for goal. She can play across the front line, drift into midfield or attack defenders in one-on-one situations.

Tournament football often requires someone capable of changing a game in 20 minutes, and Okoronkwo fits that profile well.

Last time, the 29-year-old produced six assists on her tournament debut, having missed the 2022 edition with injury. And in that stirring final, she was involved in all three goals that led to Nigeria's winning comeback.

She started by converting the penalty that got the Super Falcons on their way, set up Folashade Ijamilusi for the equaliser and then delivered the set piece from which Jennifer Echegini swept home the winner.

The Super Falcons need her to provide goals, assists and moments of individual brilliance when tightly contested matches refuse to open up

What Okoronkwo needs to do

Repeat the creative volume. Nigeria's attack is deep in names but their chance creation ran through Okoronkwo last time out and they will need her to do the same again.

Her quick feet, close control in tight spaces and ability to deliver dots will be very decisive, not to mention her ice-cold penalty-taking ability and set piece delivery.

Nigeria midfielder Michelle Alozie is a veteran for the Chicago Stars this season. Daniel Bartel/NWSL via Getty Images

Michelle Alozie, midfielder, Chicago Stars

Alozie's importance to the team is her ability to be a Swiss Army knife-type. She can play as fullback, in midfield and up front.

However, where Madugu may need her to come good the most may be at fullback, especially leftback where Plumptre's absence means Nigeria is slightly short on quality on that flank.

Alozie's experience, both in defence and offense, may see her deployed to plug a hole there or in wide midfield in support of Rofiat Imuran or Glory Ogbonna. It is a role that can also suit Toni Payne.

What Alozie needs to do

Stay disciplined if deployed at fullback. Alozie, who started out as a forward at club level, was converted to a back by Randy Waldrum and has sacrificed her attacking instinct for the good of the team. At this tournament, she will be needed more than ever.

Debbie Abiodun, midfielder, Washington Spirit

There are few midfielders in Africa with the all-round ability to control the midfield battle than Deborah Abiodun.

Her ability to cover ground, recover possession and disrupt opposition attacks gives Nigeria the kind of balance which allows creative players like Ajibade, Okoronkwo, Alozie and others greater freedom because they are confident in the protection behind them.

She will need all of those skills to cut off supply to the dangerous forwards of Malawi and Zambia in the group stage. Against technically gifted midfields like South Africa and Morocco in the knockouts, her job will become even more important.

What Abiodun needs to do

Abiodun must dominate second balls, break up counterattacks, dictate the physical battle and, perhaps most importantly, stay disciplined. Her aggressive style is one of her greatest strengths, but avoiding unnecessary bookings will be critical over a long tournament.