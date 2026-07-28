Barbra Banda smashes four past Egypt as Zambia enjoy WAFCON demolition

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Barbra Banda scored four -- including a 27-minute hat-trick -- as Zambia smashed Egypt 6-0 in their Women's Africa Cup of Nations opener in Rabat on Tuesday, to deliver an early statement of intent as they seek a first ever WAFCON title.

Racheal Nachula's opening penalty, and Eneless Phiri's delicious stoppage-time goal, completed the She-polopolo's rout, as they registered the biggest victory at the tournament since Nigeria eviscerated Mali by the same scoreline in 2016.

Egypt endured a baptism of fire upon their return to the competition for the first time in a decade, after being pitted against the Copper Queens -- quarterfinalists a year ago -- and were utterly outclassed during a devastating second half.

Player of the Match Banda told CAF media at the final whistle: "As a team, we put up a good game, and I'm so excited to be Player of the Match.

"We are not relaxed, and we have another game ahead of us. So we're focused on the next game."

From the start, Egypt were architects of their own downfall. In the first half, Amira Mohamed got caught in possession after receiving a pass from Maha Shehata, and then dragged back Banda's shirt as she attempted to compensate for her mistake.

Nachula, promptly opened the scoring from the spot in the 25th minute, firing to the right of the Egypt stopper.

The Female Pharaohs held on until the hour mark, but crumbled during the latter stages of the contest as Banda opened her account in the 60th minute from the penalty spot after Amira was deemed to have handled the ball in the box following an extended VAR check.

The FC Masar defender, giving away her second penalty of the match, would argue that her hand was in a natural position protecting her face, although the officials deemed otherwise.

Orlando Pride's Banda then added her second three minutes later with a header to meet Prisca Chilufya's fine cross after some excellent sharp passing progressed Zambia up the pitch quickly.

She then extended the Copper Queens' advantage three minutes from time when she finished from close range after the clumsy Shehata struggled to effectively clear her lines.

Amidst a swathe of Zambian changes, Nora Hauptle's side appeared to find another gear during the final minutes.

Substitute Phiri - a 64th-minute introduction for Chilufya - added a fifth in the 92nd minute with the goal of the game, a delightful curling effort from the edge of the box, before Banda -- dovetailing excellently with Racheal Kundananji -- rounded off an impressive rout four minutes later after meeting her teammate's cut-back.

Egypt were visibly emotional at the final whistle, having struggled to keep up with Zambia during the first half, including losing Leia Khairy to injury in the 32nd minute, before collapsing upon their return to the competition.

The She-polopolo, bronze medalists in 2022, continue their campaign with a rematch against Nigeria -- who defeated them 5-0 in last year's quarterfinal -- in Rabat on August 1, before concluding their Group C programme against Malawi four days later.