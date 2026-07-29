Suspect arrested after attack on Ghana and RUSG's Mohammed Fuseini in Brussels

Open Extended Reactions

Police in Belgium have arrested a suspect after Ghana international and Royal Union St-Gilloise player Mohammed Fuseini was violently attacked and robbed in broad daylight in Brussels.

Fuseini, 24, escaped without serious injuries and returned to training with the Belgian champions on Monday, after being examined and discharged from hospital following Sunday's attack.

According to Belgian media reports, the Ghana forward was sitting in his parked car in Brussels on Sunday when five hooded men surrounded the vehicle, dragged him from the driver's seat and placed him in a chokehold, before stealing two iPhones, his wallet and a Rolex Datejust watch valued between €8,000 and €14,000.

Video footage, originally shared by Het Laatste Nieuws, that has circulated on Belgian television and social media shows the attackers overpowering Fuseini before throwing him to the ground and fleeing the scene.

The robbery reportedly took place near the Bloody Louis nightclub in central Brussels. One of Fuseini's teammates is reported to have filmed the attack, footage that has since become part of the police investigation.

Union Saint-Gilloise confirmed that the Ghanaian was taken to hospital immediately after the incident before being cleared to resume football activities.

"The images from last Sunday are particularly harrowing," the club said in a statement released through Belgian media.

"He subsequently went to the hospital for a check-up and received excellent care there from the Brussels police, whom we sincerely thank for their outstanding work.

"The injuries are not serious, and he resumed training yesterday."

Club spokesman Thijs Roelen said the winger had recovered physically, although the ordeal had inevitably affected him: "Physically, the damage is limited. He trained normally with us again yesterday.

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise player Mohammed Fuseini is recovering after being robbed in Brussels on the weekend. Tomas Sisk / Photonews via Getty Images

According the Brussels Times, the Brussels prosecutor's office confirmed that a 23-year-old suspect has been charged with theft with violence committed by a gang and placed under an arrest warrant after officers recovered items reported stolen during a search of his home.

The Brussels prosecutor's office said investigators believe the robbery may be linked to two other violent attacks carried out against people returning to their vehicles.

"Three people were the victims of a robbery with violence as they made their way to their vehicle in Brussels," the prosecutor's office said.

"According to the initial findings of the investigation, several people allegedly attacked them and took various valuable items, including watches, telephones, and personal belongings."

The office added: "During a search of his home, items reported stolen were recovered.

"The Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office requested an investigating judge and asked for the suspect's detention.

"The suspect was charged with theft with violence committed by a gang and placed under an arrest warrant."

The suspect's lawyer, Samuel Rosenblatt, declined to discuss details of the evidence recovered.

"I do not want to say anything more about that, because the judicial investigation is still ongoing," Rosenblatt said.

"My client is aware of the seriousness of the facts and regrets them."

Fuseini joined Union Saint-Gilloise from Austrian club SK Sturm Graz in 2024 and has become an important member of David Hubert's squad.

He played a key role in the club's historic Belgian Pro League title-winning campaign in 2024-25, scoring nine league goals, before netting in extra time as Union defeated Anderlecht 3-1 in last May's Belgian Cup final to complete a domestic double.

The Ghana international has scored 14 goals in 71 appearances for Union and has featured in the UEFA Champions League against Bayern Munich and Atalanta, while also representing Ghana twice at senior level, scoring in a friendly victory over Trinidad and Tobago.