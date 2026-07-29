'ESPN Jeopardy!': Where to watch, time, contestants, more

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"ESPN Jeopardy!" -- a mashup of sports and the world's leading quiz show -- is coming to the ESPN App.

With Joe Buck, the award-winning voice of "Monday Night Football," hosting the festivities, sports commentators and celebrity sports fans will step onto the Alex Trebek Stage at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, to test their sports knowledge in a tournament-style competition for the title of "ESPN Jeopardy!" champion and $500,000 to the charity of their choice.

Here are key facts about the sports quiz show:

When will the show air?

"ESPN Jeopardy!" will premiere Friday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all episodes on Disney+, Hulu, in the ESPN App and in the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the format?

After a quarterfinal round, the contest will move on to three semifinal games, followed by a championship final.

Who are the participants?

Quarterfinal 1: Christine Williamson, Jeremy Schaap and Kimberley Martin

Quarterfinal 2: MJ Acosta-Ruiz, Peter Schrager and Omar Raja

Quarterfinal 3: Jon Hamm, Keegan-Michael Key and Adam Pally

Quarterfinal 4: Hannah Storm, Jay Harris and Amina Smith

Quarterfinal 5: Kyle Brandt, Jamie Erdahl and Manti Te'o

Quarterfinal 6: Kevin Negandhi, Domonique Foxworth and Madelyn Burke