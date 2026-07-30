Ghana down WAFCON debutants Cape Verde 2-0, Cameroon beat Mali 2-1

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Women's Africa Cup of Nations debutants Cape Verde were defeated 2-0 by Ghana in their tournament opener in Casablanca on Wednesday, while Marie Ngah Manga scored twice as Cameroon beat Mali 2-1 to kick off Group D.

Cape Verde, who only played their first international fixture in 2018, had hoped of being the Cinderella story of this tournament - emulating their men's team's achievements at the World Cup - but they were brought down to earth after six minutes when Doris Boaduwaa chipped the Black Queens into the lead.

The islanders kept Kim Bjorkegren's side - semifinalists last year - at bay until early in the second half, but went 2-0 down in the 54th minute when Eleia Vieira put the ball into her own net.

Boaduwaa's impudent finish was the highlight of the match, as she allowed Portia Boakye's long lofted ball to bounce twice, before, having anticipated the advancing run from goalkeeper Jacinta Rodrigues, deftly lofted the ball over the stopper with an angled touch of her right foot.

It was an early setback for the minnows, although they dug in for the rest of the half while failing to trouble their more experienced opponents.

However, soon after the restart, they were behind, with Vieira grossly misjudging Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah's crossed ball, clumsily chesting it down and scrambling it over her own goalline.

Malta-based midfielder Diana was sent off in the second minute of stoppage time for Cape Verde, compounding a tough afternoon, when she trod on the Achilles of youngster Linda Owusu Ansah.

The victory leaves Ghana in top spot in Group D ahead of their second group game against a Cameroon side who were impressive in victory over Mali back at the Moulay Rachid Stadium on Sunday.

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In the day's second kick-off, Cameroon took a 14th minute-lead through the impressive Ngah Manga when she met Monique Ngock's long ball forward, compensated for poor initial control, but still poked a right-footed effort beyond the onrushing Fatoumata Karentao.

However, their lead lasted little over quarter of an hour as Aïssata Traoré equalised from the spot for Mali in the 30th minute.

Traore had earned the penalty herself after racing through and being brought down by goalkeeper Michaely Bihina,

There was an element of farce about the awarding of the spotkick, with the referee spending approximately seven minutes consulting with VAR - apparently regarding a potential foul in the build-up to the goal - before eventually sticking with her on-field decision and giving Mali the penalty.

Mali skipper Karentao kept her side level in the 61st minute, when she denied the bright Charlene Meyong with a close-range stop with her ankles on her goalline, but was at fault eight minutes later as Cameroon took the lead.

This time, it was Karentao needlessly bringing down the striker - emulating her opposite number Bihina - as she wiped out the advancing Ngah Manga, before the Galatasaray striker promptly got up, dusted herself off, and struck her second of the match from the spot.

Mali had a major chance to equalise in the seventh minute of stoppage time, only for Fatoumata Diarra to fire straight at Bihina having been picked out in a glorious position.

Despite the defeat, this was an encouraging defensive display from Mali - with US-based Aliya Diagne particularly eye-catching - and they'll fancy themselves of taking maximum points from Cape Verde in their second group game in Casablanca on Sunday.