Nigeria vs. Zambia - Kick-off time, how to watch, team news for WAFCON clash

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After beginning their campaign with a shock 3-2 loss to Malawi, Nigeria will look to salvage their Women's Africa Cup of Nations title defence in Saturday's Group C Casablanca clash against Zambia.

It doesn't get any easier for Justin Madugu's side, who were outdone by the Chawinga sisters on Tuesday. Kansas City Current star Temwa Chawinga scored twice and elder sister Tabitha Chawinga of Lyon scored the other goal through the legs of goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Next up is a clash with a Copper Queens side led by Orlando Pride star Barbra Banda - who scored four times in the 6-0 drubbing of Egypt.

Nora Häuptle's side lost 5-0 to Nigeria in the quarter-finals of last year's WAFCON and may well feel they have a point to prove and this is the perfect time to do so against the 10-time champions - the most successful team in African women's football history.

Nigeria had been champions three times in a row before South Africa's 2022 success. Even though the Super Falcons have since won their crown back, Banyana Banyana's triumph gave credence to the argument that African women's football has become far more competitive in recent years than it was in the 1990s and 2000s.

When two African titans clash on Saturday, there will be clues as to whether or not the balance of power has truly tilted.

The top two teams in each group will progress to the quarter-finals. The four semi-finalists at WAFCON will automatically qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil. The losing quarter-finalists will go to playoffs, where two will qualify for the Inter-Confederation Playoffs.

Key details

Date: Saturday, August 1 at 9 p.m. WAT (9 p.m. local time in Morocco, 10 p.m. CAT)

Venue: Stade Larbi Zaouli, Casablanca

How to watch: AfroSport, SuperSport and CAF TV's YouTube channel are among the broadcasters who hold rights for this tournament.

Team news

Nigeria's defence struggled against Malawi in the absence of the injured Ashleigh Plumptre, who was not included in their squad. Justin Madugu started with a back four of Michelle Alozie, Oluwatosin Demehin, Osinachi Ohale and Shukurat Oladipo.

The most pressing concern will be finding a combination that can frustrate Zambia's vast attacking talent. Last year, they neutralised them by winning the midfield battle.

Expected lineups

Nigeria

GK Chiamaka Nnadozie

LB Michelle Alozie | CB Shukurat Oladipo | CB Osinachi Ohale | RB Oluwatosin Demehin

CM Jennifer Echegini | CM Deborah Abiodun | CM Rasheedat Ajibade

LW Esther Okoronkwo | ST Uchenna Kanu | RW Rinsola Babajide

Zambia

GK Hazel Nali

LB Racheal Nachula | CB Lushomo Mweemba | CB Mapalo Maluba | RB Margaret Belemu

CM Grace Chanda | CM Rhoda Chileshe | CM Ireen Lungu

LW Racheal Kundananji | ST Barbra Banda | RW Prisca Chilufya

Stats

Only Equatorial Guinea (twice) and South Africa (once) have been African women's champions apart from Nigeria - who have won the WAFCON 10 times excluding 1991 and 1995 triumphs when the tournament was still in its formative stages.

Barbra Banda has scored 32 goals and picked up 4 assists in 21 games at official tournaments for Zambia (including 4 goals and an assist in their WAFCON 2026 opener against Egypt).