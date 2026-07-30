PSL preview - Have Kaizer Chiefs done enough to make this season a three-horse race?

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Neo Duncan Rapoo of Orlando Pirates competes for the ball with Valentin Pezzolesi of UD Las Palmas during the pre-season friendly in Spain. Jesus Ruiz/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Orlando Pirates finally broke Mamelodi Sundowns' chokehold on the South African Premiership last season, and heading into the 2026-27 campaign -- starting August 1 -- Kaizer Chiefs are better placed to challenge than they have been in seven years.

Chiefs' last serious title challenge was in 2019-20, when they lost momentum in the bio-bubble environment after the coronavirus-enforced break and lost a race to Mamelodi Sundowns which they had seemed destined to win.

Afterwards, they never managed a top three finish again until last season... but they were still far off the pace of Pirates and Sundowns.

Pirates won the league with 69 points, while Sundowns finished the season on 68. After a strong start to the season, Chiefs finished far adrift on 54 after a mid-season collapse.

Nasreddine Nabi's exit in September 2025 amid mysterious circumstances did not help the cause. Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze took charge until the end of the season. Now that there is clarity over the head coach role, with Fernando da Cruz taking over, Chiefs have the chance to build on a process that has already been set in motion.

The club has signed and produced exciting young players in recent years. Asanele Velebayi -- brought in from Cape Town Spurs a year ago -- is one who could play a bigger role this season. Mfundo Vilakazi came through Chiefs' ranks and shows no sign of slowing down at 20 years old.

Mduduzi Shabalala, Etiosa Ighodaro and Rushwin Dortley are among key players who have been hit by injuries. If Chiefs have a cleaner bill of health this season, they could be in better shape to challenge for the title.

Kaizer Chiefs put in the work in preseason, including a trip to Spain, so will it pay off in this new PSL season? Kaizer Chiefs/Instagram

Julien le Heran has been brought in to oversee the club's sports science and conditioning, which Amakhosi will hope can go some way towards helping their chances.

There are still problems which Da Cruz will have to find answers to. One is that Aden McCarthy, who has left for Sabah in Azerbaijan, will be difficult to replace, particularly with Dortley having been out for an extended period.

There is also the fact that da Cruz is not inheriting a team built for him, but one which has seen other coaches come and go. Thabo Cele has been deemed surplus to requirements in midfield, with Makabi Glody Lilepo also possibly on his way out.

However, Chiefs' two main rivals for the title are also each in a state of flux for different reasons.

In the case of Orlando Pirates, the recent departures of their two most talented young players -- first Mbekezeli Mbokazi and more recently Relebohile Mofokeng -- has left Abdeslam Ouaddou with a difficult job on his hands constructing a team that can defend their title.

Mamelodi Sundowns are mourning the recent death of Jayden Adams, an irreplaceable enforcer in midfield. The team has been psychologically shaken by his loss and both their trip to Austria and the start of their Premiership season have been delayed.

Last season, Sundowns' short preseason after the FIFA Club World Cup and the departure of Lucas Ribeiro hit the team hard. This season, they face an even more difficult task as they look to rally the squad to claim back their domestic crown which they relinquished last season while winning the CAF Champions League.

Pirates have recruited well in the off-season, while Sundowns possess quality in abundance. Both have steady streams of talent rising through their youth and reserve ranks.

However, after years of monopoly and then duopoly in the South African Premiership, the days of three-horse races between the traditional 'Big Three' may finally be about to return.