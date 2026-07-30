Ivory Coast vs. South Africa - Kick-off time, team news, how to watch

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South Africa will look to bounce back from a shock Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) defeat to Tanzania when they take on Ivory Coast in a tricky second Group B game in Casablanca on Friday.

After South Africa's shock 2-1 loss to Tanzania on Monday, Ivory Coast threw down the gauntlet with a 4-1 win over Burkina Faso. Strasbourg striker Inès Konan scored twice in between goals from Rebecca Elloh and Nsira Ouedraogo.

Banyana Banyana need to finish at least second in Group B to make it to the quarter-finals and have any chance of advancing to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil. The four semi-finalists will automatically qualify, with two teams advancing from the losing quarter-finalists' playoffs to the Inter-Confederation Playoffs.

If the 2022 champions can beat Ivory Coast, it will blow the group wide open. If they lose, then progression to the next round will become an extremely tough ask - if not impossible.

Key details

Date: Friday, July 31 at 7 p.m. CAT (6 p.m. local time in Morocco, 6 p.m. BST)

Venue: Moulay Rachid Stadium, Casablanca

How to watch: The match will be available on SuperSport and SABC

Team news

Robyn Moodaly-Salgado is a potential injury doubt for Desiree Ellis' Banyana Banyana. She took a knock late in the first half against Tanzania and was taken off at half-time.

Expected lineups

Ivory Coast

GK Aramatou Diakité

LB Katchi Yapo | CB Mariam Diakite | CB Anastasie Gbehi | RB Aïcha Fofana

LM Rebecca Elloh | CM Grace Sery | CM Bernadette Amani | RM Rosemonde Kouassi

ST Ines Konan | ST Nsira Ouedraogo

South Africa

GK Kaylin Swart

LB Karabo Dhlamini | CB Bongeka Gamede | CB Bambanani Mbane | RB Lebo Ramalepe

CM Refiloe Jane | CM Linda Motlhalo | CM Amogelang Motau

LW Hildah Magaia | ST Thembi Kgatlana | RW Gabriela Moodaly-Salgado

Stats

Banyana Banyana started with seven players aged 30 or older in their 2-1 defeat to Tanzania.

Robyn and Gabriela Moodaly-Salgado became the first known married couple to appear in the same WAFCON game against Tanzania, although they were not on the pitch at the same time. Robyn Moodaly-Salgado came off at half-time and Gabriela Moodaly-Salgado came on later in the game.