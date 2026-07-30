Kruger United vs. Kaizer Chiefs - Kick-off time, team news, how to watch PSL new season

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Kaizer Chiefs will play their first South African Premiership match under new head coach Fernando da Cruz on Saturday, as they visit Kruger United at Mbombela Stadium.

Amakhosi started last season well under Nasreddine Nabi. However, his shock exit under mysterious circumstances midway through September after their first league defeat of the campaign to Sekhukhune United appeared to play a role in derailing the team.

Chiefs held the ship steady initially under Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, who were promoted and took charge for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. However, their title challenge collapsed midway through the campaign and they finished a distant third behind Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Chiefs brought in recently departed former Moroccan federation technical director Da Cruz in to take charge of a new era.

Crucially, they have added fellow Frenchman Julien le Heran to head up their sports science and conditioning department, after being plagued by injuries throughout the last two seasons to key players such as Rushwin Dortley, Etiosa Ighodaro, Mduduzi Shabalala and more.

Whether any of Chiefs' long-term absentees can be attributed to anything more than bad luck is unclear, but with rivals Orlando Pirates having invested heavily in sports science, recruitment, performance and analysis in recent seasons, Chiefs bringing in a key backroom staff member in sports science and conditioning was a logical move.

Amakhosi's first test will be against a side that won promotion to the Premiership at the end of last season but has had off-field problems related to alleged late payment of player salaries.

The club has admitted some issues with salary delays, as per Kick Off, but disputed reports on the scale of the problem.

Fernando da Cruz, pictured here during his time with Belgium's Mouscron, is the new Kaizer Chiefs head coach. Vincent Van Doornick/Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images

Key details

Date: Saturday, August 1 at 8 p.m. CAT

Venue: Mbombela Stadium

How to watch: The match will air on SuperSport

Team news

Beyond the integration of new signings Thabo Moloisane, Adolf Mtasingwa Bitegeko and Renaldo Leaner into the team, Chiefs will also need to make the most of players such as Etiosa Ighodaro, who missed most of last season through injury but can play an important role for Amakhosi upfront.

The Glamour Boys appear unlikely to field midfielder Thabo Cele, who Da Cruz has deemed surplus to requirements. Da Cruz has also suggested that Chiefs are open to offers for winger/attacking midfielder Makabi Glody Lilepo.

Ironically, they recently loaned Rwanda goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari to Kruger United. Depending on the loan agreement between Chiefs and Kruger, Ntwari may be eligible to face his parent club, as rules in South Africa are not as strict as in countries such as England.

Kaizer Chiefs/Instagram

Expected lineups

Kruger United

GK Sanele Tshabalala

LB Ebrahim Seedat | CB Kwanda Mngonyama | CB Katlego Mohamme | RB Kabelo Seriba

CM Motsie Matima | CM Tercious Malepe

LW Mlungisi Zwane | AM Lindokuhle Mtshali | RW Kagiso Malinga

ST Thabang Sibanyoni

Kaizer Chiefs

GK Brandon Petersen

LB Bradley Cross | CB Inácio Miguel | CB Thabo Moloisane | RB Thabiso Monyane

CM Adolf Mtasingwa Bitegeko | CM Sibongiseni 'Ox' Mthethwa

LW Mfundo Vilakazi | AM Ethan Chislett | RW Asanele Velebayi

ST Etiosa Ighodaro

Stats

Kaizer Chiefs finished in the top three last season for the first time in six years.

Kaizer Chiefs scored only 33 goals in 30 league games last season, but had the second-best defensive record in the Premiership with 19 goals conceded. Only Orlando Pirates (12 goals conceded) fared better at the back.