Orlando Pirates vs. Milford FC - Kick-off time, team news, how to watch the defending PSL champs

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Orlando Pirates will begin their South African Premiership title defence at home to newly-promoted Milford FC at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday.

The Buccaneers clinched a domestic treble last season, winning the Premiership along with the MTN8 and Carling Knockout cup tournaments.

Milford FC topped the promotion-relegation playoffs ahead of Magesi FC and Cape Town City, securing their place in the top flight in place of the former and at the latter's expense.

They will face a major test against the defending champions, who will be playing their first competitive game without attacking midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng, who has joined Belgium's Union Saint-Gilloise.

Pirates adjusted to the mid-season departure of centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi to Chicago Fire FC in 2025-26, but being without both 'TLB' and the newly-crowned Premier Soccer League (PSL) Footballer of the Season will be a fresh challenge.

The Buccaneers have parted ways with other former key players over the past year too - including centre-back Olisa Ndah, wingers Mohau Nkota and Monnapule Saleng, and recently departed striker Tshegofatso Mabasa.

Head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, however, remains in the dugout after admitting his fatigue at the end of last season. The Moroccan mentor was appointed ahead of last season and now leads Pirates into what is effectively a new cycle for the team.

Key details

Date: Saturday, August 1 at 3 p.m. CAT

Venue: Orlando Amstel Arena

How to watch: The match will air on SuperSport

Orlando Pirates/Adidas

Team news

Orlando Pirates have recently signed Norwegian striker Sebastian Pedersen from Sogndal and midfielder Thapelo Mokobodi from Stellenbosch as the latest additions in a busy off-season.

Expected lineups

Orlando Pirates

GK Sipho Chaine

LB Neo Rapoo | CB Lebone Seema | CB Nkosinathi Sibisi | RB Kamogelo Sebelebele

CM Thalente Mbatha | CM Masindi Nemtajela

LW Oswin Appollis | AM André de Jong | RW Tshepang Moremi

ST Yanela Mbuthuma

Milford FC

GK Siphamandla Hleza

LB Sifiso Mdluli | CB Olwethu Cele | CB Konke Khwanya | RB Thobani Bhengu

CM Bhekani Mthiyane | CM Vusumuzi Mthabela

LW Siphosethu Ndlabi | AM Menzi Chili | RW Bulelani Sigomoshe

ST Cheswyn Philander

Stats

Orlando Pirates conceded only 12 goals in their 30 Premiership games in 2025-26 - a best-ever tally for the club in a 30-game South African Premiership season. Kaizer Chiefs (11 goals conceded in 2003-04) and Mamelodi Sundowns (11 conceded in 2023-24) have each narrowly beaten this defensive record once.

Orlando Pirates won their first Premiership title in 14 years in 2025-26 and ended Sundowns' run of eight successive league titles.