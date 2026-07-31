SAFA confirm Bafana boss Hugo Broos exit as South Africa men's head coach

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South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan confirmed the departure of Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos on Friday, the final day of his contract, after five years.

Broos took charge in May 2021 after Bafana Bafana's failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Belgian oversaw their third-place finish in the 2023 tournament (held belatedly in early 2024 in Ivory Coast) and their first knockout stage appearance at a FIFA World Cup as they made the round of 32 this year in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

It was the first time in 24 years that Bafana had qualified for the World Cup and their first appearance in 16 years after hosting in 2010.

Broos had been quoted previously by Belgian publication Voetbalnieuws as saying, after the tournament, that his departure as Bafana Bafana head coach was "irreversible" due to a need to spend time with his family, but he was open to alternative roles within the South African Football Association (SAFA).

SAFA responded with a statement denying that Broos had already left his position. When local media reported that he had been offered a one-year extension, SAFA issued a separate statement denying that this had been finalised.

There is now long-awaited clarity on Broos, 74, who leaves as the longest-serving Bafana head coach in history. However, his successor has not yet been announced.

Pitso Mosimane -- who is 62 and had a previous stint as Bafana head coach before winning the CAF Champions League once with Mamelodi Sundowns and twice with Egypt's Al Ahly -- is widely reported to be the frontrunner to succeed the Belgian.