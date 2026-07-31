Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Kolisi, Etzebeth return to Springbok squad for Argentina Test

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South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has brought Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu back into his squad for the August 8 clash with Argentina in Buenos Aires after two months sidelined by injury - also welcoming back captain Siya Kolisi along with Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, and Morne van den Berg.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu was in a race against time to recover from ankle surgery after an injury sustained while playing for the Stormers against Cardiff in May.

Etzebeth and Kolisi were withdrawn at short notice from the team that beat England in Johannesburg a month ago. Etzebeth had previously been struggling with a hip injury.

De Jager has had issues with both his hip and his shoulder in recent months, while van den Berg underwent surgery on an injured bicep in May.

"The guys who have recovered from their injuries have been training hard this week and are ready to go, so it will be great for them to get a tough Test match under the belt before we face New Zealand," Erasmus said.

The tactician was alluding to the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series which will take place against the All Blacks over four Tests in late August & early September - three in South Africa and one in Baltimore, Maryland.

He added: "Several players, meanwhile, have been performing for us week in and week out, so it was important that we manage their workload.

"Players such as Ox (Nche) and Franco (Mostert) are still on the road to recovery, so next week's training camp will be useful for them to continue to put in the hard yards and for the injured players to continue their rehabilitation."

On Saturday's opponents, Erasmus said: "Argentina are a quality outfit and we know we will be in for a massive challenge in Buenos Aires, so we are preparing for a physical and gruelling battle over there.

"They are a well-coached team, who have tested us in the last few years, while they have also been competitive in the Nations Championship, so it will be a good test for us as a team."

Springbok squad

Forwards: Lood de Jager, Ben-Jason Dixon, Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Johan Grobbelaar, Cameron Hanekom, Siya Kolisi, Elrigh Louw, Wilco Louw, Zachary Porthen, Gerhard Steenekamp, Marco van Staden, Boan Venter, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Cobus Wiese.

Backs: Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ethan Hooker, Quan Horn, Herchel Jantjies, Canan Moodie, Handre Pollard, Cobus Reinach, Morne van den Berg, Edwill van der Merwe.