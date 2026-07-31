South Africa salvage WAFCON draw, but will it be enough for FIFA Women's World Cup qualification?

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South Africa will go to their final Group B Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) game against Burkina Faso on August 4 with at least some chance of progressing to the quarter-finals after Friday's 2-2 Casablanca draw with Ivory Coast.

Their performance left plenty to be desired, but strikers Thembi Kgatlana and Ronnel Donnelly silenced critics - Kgatlana with her goal just after the 70-minute mark and Donnelly for her hold-up play and assist for Hildah Magaia's second half stoppage time equaliser.

Banyana Banyana were carved apart from two counter-attacks in the first half, allowing Grace Sery to score on 18 minutes and then 36 minutes.

Apart from one flash of brilliance where Linda Motlhalo played Kgatlana in on goal and forced Aramatou Diakité to come out and smother her, Banyana barely threatened at all in the first half. Kgatlana was isolated and anonymous upfront.

The Tigres UANL striker has had critics question if her best days in Banyana colours are behind her, but the second half showed that when she has the right support around her, she can still deliver in the big moments.

The diminutive Kgatlana benefitted from Jermaine Seoposenwe linking up the play prior to her retirement last year.

Nobody has filled that role since, and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Donnelly has arguably been subject to more heavy-handed criticism than others who have tried. On Friday, she showed why Desiree Ellis continues to select her despite her limited minutes for Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 22-year-old is not Seoposenwe, but she has her own way of bringing out the best of her strike partners - drawing defenders and winning headers.

When Donnelly failed to get a shot away on goal after carving out space for herself shortly after coming on, the ball was recycled to Kgatlana, who cut inside and pulled a goal back for Banyana with just under 20 minutes plus stoppage time to play.

Then, deep in stoppage time, Donnelly finally had her reward for her hard work as she flicked a header on for Magaia, who smashed home the equaliser.

Ivory Coast have four points from two games with a goal difference of +3 after a 4-1 win over Burkina Faso in their opener on Monday. Tanzania head into their Friday night clash with Burkina Faso with three points and a +1 goal difference from their 2-1 opening win against Banyana.

South Africa now have their first point and a -1 goal difference, while Burkina Faso have yet to get off the mark.

Banyana Banyana will need a win over Burkina Faso on August 4 to stand any chance of progressing to the quarter-finals. Head-to-head records will be the primary tiebreaker for teams level on points, above goal difference.

The four semi-finalists will advance to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil, while the two best losing quarter-finalists will advance via internal African playoffs to the Inter-Confederation Playoff.

Banyana Banyana have their backs to the wall, and if Ellis wants to start the game against Burkina Faso on the front foot to rack up goals, one option available to her is to start with Donnelly, Kgatlana, Ramalepe and Magaia as the front four - given how effective they were against a strong Ivory Coast side.

Even if South Africa do go down, fans will at least hope to see them go down fighting with the pride and determination they showed in the end of Friday's game.