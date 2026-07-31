South Africa vs. Ivory Coast as it happens: Live updates as Bambanani Mbane starts for Banyana

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South Africa are looking to put a troubled start to their Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) campaign on and off the field behind them as they face Ivory Coast in Banyana Banyana's second Group B game in Casablanca.

Banyana lost 2-1 to Tanzania on Monday. Their preparation for Friday's clash was less than ideal, as the South African Football Association (SAFA) released a statement noting "with concern" Bambanani Mbane's expletive-laden criticism of fan backlash on social media.

Mbane starts for Banyana regardless against Ivory Coast, who beat Burkina Faso 4-1 in their opening game. Follow the action as it happens below with our live blog.

- Banyana need to bounce back to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

- Is South Africa still producing top talent? Linda Motlhalo still has faith.

Burkina Faso will face Tanzania in tonight's late Group B kick-off.