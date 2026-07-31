South Africa vs. Ivory Coast as it happened: Thembi Kgatlana and Hildah Magaia salvage draw for Banyana

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South Africa rallied back from 2-0 down to salvage a 2-2 draw with Ivory Coast in their second Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) game, keeping their faint hopes of progress from Group B alive.

Grace Sery scored 18 minutes in and then again after 36 minutes to put Desiree Ellis' side on the brink. They responded in the second half with goals from Thembi Kgatlana 71 minutes in and a late equaliser from substitute Hildah Magaia deep in stoppage time.

- Banyana need to bounce back to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

- Is South Africa still producing top talent? Linda Motlhalo still has faith.

Burkina Faso will face Tanzania in tonight's late Group B kick-off. Only the top two teams will progress to the quarter-finals. Head-to-head results will be the primary tiebreaker, and then goal difference.

Ivory Coast have four points from two games and a goal difference of +3. Tanzania have a goal difference of +1 after picking up three points in their opener. Banyana now have their first point and a goal difference of -1.

The four semi-finalists at WAFCON will advance to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil, while two teams among the losing quarter-finalists' playoffs will head over to the Inter-Confederation Playoff.