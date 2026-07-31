Ivory Coast part ways with AFCON-winning coach Emerse Faé

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The Ivorian Football Federation have confirmed that Emerse Faé will leave his position as head coach upon the expiry of his contract on July 31, bringing to an end his remarkable two-and-a-half-year spell at the helm of the Elephants.

Faé, who took over the Ivory Coast midway through their Africa Cup of Nations campaign on home soil in 2024 -- following a disastrous group stage -- inspired the team to the final, where they defeated Nigeria to win a third continental crown.

He also qualified the Elephants to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, before taking them to the knockout stages for the first time in their history, at the fourth attempt.

"The Executive Committee of the Ivorian Football Federation expresses its profound gratitude to Mr. Emerse Faé for his commitment, professionalism, and the services he rendered as head of the senior national team throughout his collaboration with the Federation," the statement, as received by ESPN, began.

"It commends his contribution to the development of the national team and the results achieved under his leadership, which will remain an important part of the recent history of Ivorian football.

"The Executive Committee extends its sincerest wishes to Mr. Emerse Faé for every success in the continuation of his professional career."

Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

His exit concludes one of the most astonishing managerial reigns in the country's history, as the former international midfielder, then without any senior coaching experience, was thrust into the job on an interim basis.

This was during the 2023 AFCON, after Jean-Louis Gasset was dismissed following a humiliating 4-0 demolition by Equatorial Guinea in Abidjan.

Despite appearing dead and buried, an unlikely combination of results in the other groups allowed them to progress to the knockouts as one of the best third-placed teams, where Faé went on to oversee one of Africa's greatest ever tournament stories.

They eliminated defending champions Senegal on penalties in the Round of 16, came from behind to dispatch Mali after extra time in a thrilling quarterfinal, and saw off the Democratic Republic of Congo in the semifinal.

During an emotional final at the Stade d'Ebimpé on the outskirts of Abidjan, they dispatched Nigeria 2-1 to clinch their first continental crown since 2015.

After reaching this year's expanded 48-team World Cup, the Elephants reached the knockouts earlier this year after taking six points from their group matches - beating Ecuador and Curacao while losing narrowly to Germany - ending the knockout-stage hoodoo after three previous group-stage exits.

Amad Diallo thought he'd taken the Last 32 game against Norway to extra time following a 74th-minute equaliser to cancel out Antonio Nusa's opener, only for Erling Haaland to net an 86th-minute winner and send the Elephants out.

"The Ivorian Football Federation will, in due course, announce its decisions regarding the appointment of the new Head Coach of the senior national team," concluded the statement, signed by FIF President Yacine Idriss Diallo, "as well as the composition of the new technical staff."

Ivory Coast have been drawn alongside Ghana, Gambia and Somalia for the AFCON 2027 qualifiers, which begin in September.

Tunisia, Ghana, South Africa and now Ivory Coast have all parted ways with the head coaches who took them into the World Cup, with Tunisia dismissing Sabri Lamouchi during the competition before his successor - Herve Renard's - contract ended after their group stage elimination.

Senegal also announced the decision to part ways with AFCON-winning coach Pape Thiaw upon their return to Dakar following their Last 32 defeat by Belgium.