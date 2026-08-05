Why diving chess is the next frontier for the sport

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SINCE THE DAYS when it was first played over 1,500 years ago, chess has garnered a wide range of enthusiasts, from King Edward I to Napoleon to former President Jimmy Carter. However, one thing is likely certain: None of those people reached checkmate while rocking goggles in a pool.

American chess master Etan Ilfeld created "diving chess" in 2012 as part of the annual Mind Sports Olympiad (the competition's 30th anniversary is later this month in London). Instead of facing another player in an environment where air is abundant, Ilfeld added a simple yet challenging twist.

Chess would be played on a weighted board at the bottom of a pool. During tournament play, the board is typically 3.2 to 5.6 feet underwater. There's no time limit. Wet suits and weights are barred from use.

Players can make a move only while underwater, and after making a move, a player can surface for breath, at which time their opponent must submerge to make their move. Coming up for breath without moving a piece results in a warning on the first offense. If you do it once more, you lose.

"Some chess players think that chess is already a sport, and others don't. And I was like, well, let's find a way to make it a sport while still focusing on the chess," Ilfeld told ESPN. "So that was really the inspiration, was trying to find some way to make it more athletic without diminishing the importance of the actual game."

• Watch diving chess -- along with slippery stairs, roofball, hacky sack and many other sports -- during the 10th anniversary edition of The Ocho, airing Thursday through Sunday.