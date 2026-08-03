Commonwealth Games handed over to Amdavad; Durand Cup continues: Indian Sports LIVE, August 3

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of July meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on August 3, 2026.
What's on today?
Commonwealth Games: Watch out for reactions as the Indian contingent from the Games returns to the country.
Football: The Durand Cup continues
What happened yesterday?
Commonwealth Games: India finished their campaign with 39 medals (13 gold, 17 silver, and 9 bronze), and the Games were handed over to Amdavad, the host of the centenary edition in 2030.